Intelligent Audit’s Paul Finley, Brian Pollack, & David Wedekind Named 2026 'Pros to Know'

Paul, David, and Brian have each been tremendous assets to Intelligent Audit and integral to how we show up in the market and for our customers” — Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit.

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit announced today that three of its executives, David Wedekind, VP of Strategic Accounts; Paul Finley, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Pollack, Chief Product Officer, have been named recipients of the prestigious 2026 Pros to Know Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (sdcexec.com), the leading publication covering the global supply chain industry.The annual Pros to Know awards recognize outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders navigating the evolving supply chain landscape. Honorees are selected for their innovation, leadership, and measurable impact on supply chain operations and strategy.Paul Finley was recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category. As Chief Operating Officer at Intelligent Audit, Finley oversees the company’s day-to-day operations and works across core teams to support execution, scalability, and customer experience. Paul has been with Intelligent Audit since 2014 and has been instrumental in the company’s impact on the industry.David Wedekind was recognized in the Top Transportation Innovators category. As VP of Strategic Accounts, Wedekind works with enterprise shippers to evaluate shipping data, carrier relationships, and cost structures while supporting long-term partnerships. Since joining Intelligent Audit, he’s played a key role in expanding Intelligent Audit’s enterprise customer base.Brian Pollack was recognized in the Rising Stars category. As Chief Product Officer, Pollack leads product strategy and innovation across Intelligent Audit, including proprietary AI tool development and integration, product innovation, and the company’s data science initiatives. Since joining Intelligent Audit in 2021, he has overseen the expansion of AI and machine learning capabilities designed to help shippers uncover hidden costs, improve decision-making, and strengthen shipping operations.“Paul, David, and Brian have each been tremendous assets to Intelligent Audit and integral to how we show up in the market and for our customers,” said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. “Each of them was hand selected for the strength, expertise, and perspective they bring to our team, and each has proven time and time again just how exceptional they are.”About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading FBAP provider helping global enterprises and growing brands alike optimize their shipping costs and gain the visibility they need to make faster, smarter decisions. By combining advanced analytics, AI-enabled automation , and best-in-class supply chain expertise, Intelligent Audit provides visibility into billions of dollars in transportation spend. Enabling organizations to uncover inefficiencies, improve carrier performance, and strengthen supply chain strategy.

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