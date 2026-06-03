Peloton Consulting Group Expands Services to Address Growing Oracle Cloud Risk Management Demand

Enhanced capabilities help Oracle Fusion Cloud customers manage compliance, security, and access controls as they accelerate cloud migration and AI adoption

We help clients build compliance programs that grow with their Oracle environment rather than lag behind it.” — Andrew Yacynowych, Risk Management Leader at Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group, an Oracle partner specializing in AI-driven transformations, today announced the expansion of its services to include Oracle Cloud Risk Management implementation and advisory offerings. The expansion is a direct response to increasing demand from enterprise Oracle Fusion Cloud customers who require dedicated risk, controls, and compliance support as they migrate to the cloud and deploy AI across their operations.Organizations running Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications face mounting pressure to demonstrate audit readiness, enforce separation of duties, and monitor user activity in real time, requirements that traditional compliance approaches were not designed to meet at the speed modern cloud environments demand. As AI-driven automation expands across finance, HR, supply chain, and operations, the complexity of managing access controls and regulatory compliance has grown significantly."What we are hearing from Oracle customers is consistent," said Matthew Conner, Chief Customer Officer of Peloton Consulting Group. "As they move to the cloud and leverage AI within their Fusion applications, questions around controls, compliance, and audit readiness follow almost immediately. Expanding our services to address this need is a direct response to what our clients are asking for."Peloton Consulting Group's Oracle Cloud Risk Management services are built on Oracle Fusion Cloud Risk Management and Compliance, a security and audit solution embedded natively within Oracle Cloud ERP. Unlike third-party governance, risk, and compliance tools, the Oracle-native approach requires no complex integrations and operates directly within the applications where business transactions occur.The services address four areas:• Cybersecurity posture improvement through custom role design and continuous separation-of-duties monitoring.• Automated user access management, including self-service requests, certifications, and audit-ready documentation.• AI-powered transaction monitoring across Procure-to-Pay, Record-to-Report, Order-to-Cash, and Hire-to-Retire processes.• Internal controls management covering design, testing, and automated evidence generation for external auditors."Oracle Cloud Risk Management is one of the most underutilized capabilities in the Fusion ecosystem," said Andrew Yacynowych, Risk Management Practice Leader at Peloton Consulting Group. "As AI takes on more of the work in finance, HR, and supply chain, the controls framework around those processes has to keep pace. We help clients build compliance programs that grow with their Oracle environment rather than lag behind it."Peloton Consulting Group delivers the services through a four-phase methodology:• Discover and Strategize: Current capabilities are assessed; an AI governance framework is established• Configure and Deploy: Implement Oracle's prebuilt security rules and AI-powered monitoring• Validate and Optimize: Test controls with audit collaboration and knowledge transfer• Sustain and Evolve: Provide ongoing optimization and quarterly health checks aligned to Oracle's release cycleAs an Oracle Strategic Partner, Peloton Consulting Group brings implementation experience across EPM, ERP, HCM, SCM, CX, Analytics, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Organizations interested in a complimentary assessment briefing can contact us at Inquire@pelotongroup.com or visit pelotongroup.com/contact-us.About Peloton Consulting GroupPeloton Consulting Group is a leading global professional services firm with connected capabilities to envision and implement AI-enabled transformation. Peloton combines a client-first culture and deep industry, process, technology (cloud and AI), and analytic expertise to drive results. For more information, visit www.pelotongroup.com

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