Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric Celebrates 500+ Customer Video Reviews

Revamped YouTube channel gives Northeast Florida homeowners direct access to real customer experiences across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services

Our goal is simple. Be fast, be clear, do the work right, and let customers speak for themselves.” — Tom Noland

JACKSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric, a Jacksonville-based residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company serving Northeast Florida, announced that it has surpassed 500 customer video reviews and refreshed its YouTube channel to make those testimonials easier for homeowners to find, watch, and evaluate.The updated channel gives customers a clearer way to hear directly from homeowners who have used Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric for air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, water heaters, repiping, ductwork, air quality, and electrical services.The customer video review playlist, entitled "Lickety Split Reviews", can be found here For homeowners comparing local service providers, video reviews offer a more personal view of the customer experience. Instead of relying solely on written feedback, viewers hear real customers describe the work completed, the technician's communication, and the outcome of their service call.“We want homeowners to feel confident before they call us,” said Thomas Noland, the company's founder. “Video reviews let people hear from real customers in their own words. They show how our team communicates, how we treat people’s homes, and how seriously we take each job. Revamping our YouTube channel helps make those experiences easier to find.”Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, Lickety-Split was built around fast response times, clear communication, and dependable service. The company serves homeowners across Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns, Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Atlantic Beach, and nearby Northeast Florida communities.The revamped YouTube channel supports the company’s broader focus on transparency and customer education. Homeowners researching Lickety Split reviews now have access to a growing video library featuring customer experiences across the company’s major service categories.Lickety Split provides AC repair and installation, heating service, drain cleaning, sewer repair, repiping, water heater repair and replacement, tankless water heater service, electrical repair, panel upgrades, generator service, EV charger installation, and related home services.The company also maintains a dedicated video testimonial page organized by service category, including Plumbing & Drain, Heating & Cooling, and Electrical. This gives homeowners a more direct way to find customer stories tied to the type of service they need.“As we continue to grow, we want our online presence to match the way we serve customers in the field,” Noland said. “Our goal is simple. Be fast, be clear, do the work right, and let customers speak for themselves.”About Lickety Split AC, Plumbing & ElectricLickety Split AC, Plumbing & Electric is a residential home services company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company provides HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Northeast Florida, including AC repair and installation, heating service, plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater services, electrical repairs, panel upgrades, generator services, EV charger installation, and more. Founded by Thomas and Lindsay Noland, Lickety Split serves homeowners with a focus on speed, transparency, quality workmanship, and dependable customer care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.