WSJ: This Housing Bill Is Progress, Not Perfection | Chairman French Hill

Your editorial is a sharp critique against the recently passed 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (“A Bipartisan Housing Fiasco,” May 27). While no compromise in Congress is flawless, the board’s criticism focuses on grievances rather than the meaningful, supply-side reforms that will expand housing construction.

The bill modernizes the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s manufactured housing codes for the first time since the 1970s, eliminating the outdated federal permanent chassis mandate. This will reduce costs and unleash factory-built housing at scale.