Akorn Technology Launches New Akorn Natural Guard™ All-Natural Post-Harvest Solutions Platform for High-Value Produce

Akorn Natural Guard (top row) provides strong control against anthracnosis on mangoes compared to uncoated control (bottom row). Akorn-coated mangoes on packing line Akorn Logo 3

Akorn Natural Guard™ eliminates or significantly reduces reliance on conventional chemical fungicides and doubles shelf life.

Our long-term vision is to help the produce industry move away from conventional synthetic chemistries and reduce waste without compromising commercial performance.” — Anthony Zografos, PhD, Founder and CEO

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akorn Technology today announced the commercial launch of Akorn Natural Guard™, a new class of multifunctional post-harvest solutions developed to eliminate or significantly reduce reliance on conventional chemical fungicides and double shelf life. All formulations are 100% natural, plant-derived, and designed for compatibility with global export markets, including regions with increasingly strict residue, sustainability, and retailer compliance requirements.Akorn Natural Guard™ for Mangoes was validated through trials conducted with the Federal University of the São Francisco Valley (UNIVASF) in Brazil’s São Francisco Valley, one of the world’s premier mango-growing regions. Akorn Natural Guard™ demonstrated full control of anthracnose.Anthracnose is widely recognized as the most important post-harvest disease of mango, usually affecting 30% to 60% of production in many growing regions and reaching 100% under severe conditions. For a typical 22-metric-ton export container valued at more than $40,000, anthracnose-driven losses of 30% to 60% can translate into $12,000 to $24,000 of fruit written off in a single shipment. Anthracnose in mangoes is commonly managed with synthetic fungicides such as azoxystrobin, difenoconazole, prochloraz, and thiabendazole. However, repeated use raises concerns regarding chemical residues, worker exposure, environmental impacts, and the gradual development of fungicide-resistant pathogen populations, potentially reducing long-term efficacy. Against that backdrop, Akorn Natural Guard addresses rising demand for safe, sustainable alternatives to legacy post-harvest chemistries as residue standards tighten and the market increasingly favors cleaner-label food protection systems.In addition to anthracnose control. the treatment extended mango shelf life by as much as 10 additional days providing growers increased flexibility to deal with unforeseeable logistical challenges and enabling them to reach more distant and lucrative markets. Akorn Natural Guard provided superior control of dehydration and ripening during transit resulting in improved post-harvest recovery and reduced shrink, directly benefitting growers’ bottom lines, and potentially improving profitability by as much as 50%.Rather than functioning solely as a traditional wax or cosmetic coating, Akorn Natural Guard acts as a multifunctional protective layer and was intentionally engineered to support additional functionality over time, including integration with broader post-harvest and potentially pre-harvest crop protection strategies.“Historically, post-harvest treatments are simple coatings with very limited functionality,” said Anthony Zografos, Founder and CEO of Akorn Technology. “We view Akorn Natural Guard as the beginning of a broader platform capable of delivering multiple layers of functionality simultaneously — including natural disease control and shelf-life extension. Our long-term vision is to help the produce industry move away from conventional synthetic chemistries and reduce waste without compromising commercial performance.”Akorn said early commercial engagement is already underway with growers and exporters evaluating the technology under real-world export conditions. While the initial commercial focus is on mangoes, the underlying platform was designed for broader applicability across multiple crops and post-harvest disease systems, including future uses across other fungal pathogens and physiological quality challenges in global produce supply chains.“We believe the market is increasingly looking for solutions that combine performance, regulatory compatibility, and sustainability in a single platform,” said Xander Shapiro, Chief Commercial Officer at Akorn Technology. “The response from early commercial partners has reinforced our view that growers and exporters are ready for a new generation of natural technologies that go well beyond traditional coatings — solutions that can help reduce food waste, lower dependence on harsh chemicals, and support a more resilient produce supply chain.”About Akorn TechnologyAkorn Technology develops plant-derived post-harvest solutions designed to reduce food waste, improve produce quality, and decrease dependence on synthetic chemistries across global fresh produce supply chains. The company’s technologies focus on extending shelf life naturally while supporting increasingly stringent retailer, regulatory, and consumer requirements worldwide. akorn.tech

Mangoes coated with Akorn Natural on packing line getting ready to be shipped from Peru to Europe

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