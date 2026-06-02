MoClaw Gives Every User a Cloud Computer — Its AI Agents Now Run Thousands of Tasks a Day, Unattended

MoClaw homepage showcasing an AI assistant platform that runs on its own cloud computer, featuring tools for automation, web research, data analysis, and workflow management.

MoClaw user gets an AI agent on its own cloud computer — with persistent memory, reusable skills, and scheduled automation that keeps working while they sleep.

For an agent to run real work unattended, it needs memory, tools, recovery, and a place to execute — not just another chat box” — Richard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoClaw , the adaptive AI agent platform that gives each user an AI agent on its own cloud computer, today said it has passed 11,000 monthly active users and now runs thousands of scheduled agent tasks a day, with more than 99% of those runs completing on their own without manual re-triggering. The company frames the milestone as evidence that AI agents are moving beyond chat-window demos into persistent infrastructure that executes work unattended.The shift is gathering pace. A May 2025 PwC survey of 300 U.S. senior executives found 79% say their companies are already adopting AI agents, and Gartner projects that 40% of enterprise applications will feature task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025. As agents move from demos to unattended work, persistent memory and a managed place to run become the line between a chatbot and working infrastructure.MoClaw is built for that persistence. Rather than running on a user's laptop or requiring a self-hosted, do-it-yourself install to maintain, each account gets its own dedicated cloud computer — sandboxed and isolated from other users and from the user's own device and files, provisioned in seconds and kept online with automatic recovery and task retries. On top of it, the agent carries persistent memory and a library of more than 50 built-in skills, from browser control and web research to document handling and scheduled automation, and users can ask MoClaw to build new skills directly in chat. Because each agent remembers prior context and files, it builds on what it has already done instead of starting over each session — and it reaches users where they already work, over the web, Telegram, or Slack.All of it runs on a flat $20-a-month plan, roughly $0.67 a day, with no usage tiers and no markup from MoClaw — less than the typical cost of renting and running a comparable always-on cloud machine. AI compute is kept separate and transparent: with bring-your-own-key, customers connect their own keys from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or other providers and are billed by those providers directly at standard rates, with no platform credits spent on model calls."The first wave of AI waited in a chat window. The next wave works on its own," said Richard, Founder of MoClaw. "For an agent to run real work unattended, it needs memory, tools, recovery, and a place to execute — not just another chat box. That's what every MoClaw user gets."MoClaw is available today, with no commitment and cancellation anytime. New users can start an agent at moclaw.ai About MoClawMoClaw is an adaptive AI agent platform that gives every user a managed cloud agent with persistent memory, reusable skills, and multi-channel access. Learn more at moclaw.ai.

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