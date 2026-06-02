Lisa Coppola Turns Trust, Transformation, and Love Into New Single, “Take Me Higher”

"Take Me Higher" by Lisa Coppola was released on May 29, 2026 and is available world-wide on all major streaming platforms.

Lisa Coppola continues her 'Showing Up As Myself' era with a cinematic love-story anthem about freedom, trust, and rising together.

‘Take Me Higher’ was inspired by seeing someone I love step into a beautiful new chapter. It reminded me how powerful love can be when it feels safe, joyful, and expansive."” — Lisa Coppola

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any Other Music is pleased to announce the release of Lisa Coppola's latest single, "Take Me Higher".“Take Me Higher” is the second single off the forthcoming album, 'Showing Up As Myself', which is due to be released later this year. The track is a cinematic love-story anthem about freedom, trust, and rising together that crosses the music genre boundaries of Americana, Adult Rock, and Adult Contemporary. It was co-written by an impressive trio including Coppola, along with Isaac Karen and Thorald Koren of Brothers Koren (formerly The Kin). Coppola describes the creative writing process as "the song grew out of a deeply human songwriter’s journey centered on trust, transformation, and emotional truth". The song was produced by multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Lonnie Park and also features original mix engineering by Kyle Mangels, both helped shape the track’s polished, emotionally resonant sound.‘Take Me Higher’ was inspired by seeing someone I love step into a beautiful new chapter,” says Coppola“. “My cousin’s engagement reminded me how powerful love can be when it feels safe, joyful, and expansive. The song became a celebration of that feeling — being lifted, trusting again, and believing the future can be bright.”The single follows Coppola’s recent release “Life Is What You Make It,” the first single from her forthcoming project, 'Showing Up As Myself'. While “Life Is What You Make It” centered on perspective, purpose, and self-authorship, “Take Me Higher” expands the project’s emotional world into romantic uplift, shared ascent, and the courage to trust love again. “Life Is What You Make It” has continued building momentum, including more than 250,000 plays on YouTube Music and is gaining solid momentum on Spotify Coppola’s recent work has achieved international recognition, including chart success with “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Remix 2024,” which reached #10 on the iTunes UK Overall Chart, #1 on the UK Easy Listening Chart, and #1 on the Portugal Overall Albums Chart. She also earned #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart as part of Amy McAllister’s Power of One Movement, which went on to win Best Music Group at the 2024 World Entertainment Awards. Additionally, Coppola has charted #8 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart as part of Oliver Sean’s Real Indie Project, and her single “Simon’s Kiss” reached the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart. A two-time Josie Music Award winner and longtime Recording Academy voting member, Coppola continues to build momentum with her signature blend of powerful vocals, emotional storytelling, and message-driven artistry."Take Me Higher" was released to radio stations nationally this week. Listen to “Take Me Higher” on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music , YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and TIDAL. For more information on Lisa Coppola, please visit her website at www.LisaCoppola.com

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