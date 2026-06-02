M Film Lab Opens Applications for Summer 2026 Screenwriting Lab to Champion Bold, Underrepresented Voices

M Film Lab will mentor six emerging writers developing bold short film scripts focused on empathy, justice, and connection.

Storytelling is not just an act of creation, it is an act of resistance, healing, and transformation” — M Film Lab

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M Film Lab Launches Summer 2026 Screenwriting Lab to Champion Bold, Underrepresented Voices



M Film Lab has officially announced the launch of its Summer 2026 Screenwriting Lab, a global virtual program dedicated to supporting emerging screenwriters from underrepresented and marginalized communities through mentorship, creative development, and industry access.

This year’s Lab is centered around the theme: “In a Fractured World, Tell the Story That Connects Us.” The initiative calls on writers to create stories that confront division, fear, and isolation with empathy, truth, and humanity, whether through intimate drama, speculative fiction, satire, or poetic storytelling.

“At M Film Lab, we believe storytelling is not just an act of creation, it is an act of resistance, healing, and transformation,” the organization shared in its mission statement. “In a time of rising xenophobia, political fragmentation, and cultural division, artists have a critical role to play in restoring imagination, empathy, and justice.”

The Lab will select six writers from around the world to participate in a five-week online development program running from September 4–18, 2026. Each participant will be paired with an experienced industry mentor for weekly one-on-one sessions focused on developing a bold, production-ready 15-minute short film screenplay.

Writers will receive:

1. Dedicated mentorship from established screenwriters and filmmakers

2. Script development support and creative feedback

3. Access to Open Screenplay’s collaborative writing platform and tools

4. Pitch preparation and industry guidance

5. Participation in a final live virtual pitch session with rotating mentors

One participant will ultimately receive a two-year option agreement for their screenplay, including an initial option fee of $1,500 and consideration for a live-action production with a budget of up to $50,000, subject to board approval.

Confirmed mentors include acclaimed filmmakers and educators Nadia Tabbara, Richard Kletter, Jason Bash, and Iram Parveen Bilal, each bringing extensive experience in screenwriting, mentorship, and advocacy for authentic storytelling.

The Lab is open to writers of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities, with a particular focus on emerging voices and creators whose stories have historically been overlooked or underrepresented in film and television.

Applications open June 2, 2026, with submissions due by July 15, 2026.

For additional information and submission details, visit the Open Screenplay platform.

Contact Info

M Film Lab

info@mfilmlab.com

www.mfilm.com

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