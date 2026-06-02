SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER ANDREW KIRSH NAMED TO LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE’S “BEST OF LEGAL” LIST

Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Co-Founder Andrew Kirsh is featured in Los Angeles Magazine’s inaugural “Best of Legal” list. The publication highlights the premier legal minds and top-performing lawyers operating throughout Southern California across multiple core practice areas.Kirsh is a nationally recognized real estate leader whose impact spans complex transactions, industry thought leadership and meaningful civic engagement. He leads a premier real estate legal team that, in 2025 alone, closed approximately $6.6 billion in transactions nationwide, spanning acquisitions, dispositions, financings and joint ventures across all asset classes. Under his leadership, the firm’s real estate practice continues to serve as a strategic partner to developers, investors, private equity sponsors and institutional owners across the country.Kirsh extends his influence beyond transactions through The Kirsh Connection, a real estate-focused podcast featuring interviews with leading voices across real estate. Through his podcast, he facilitates substantive conversations with developers, investors, capital providers and operators, providing insight into market trends, investment strategies and emerging opportunities.Kirsh has been recognized by Best Lawyers for multiple consecutive years and was named a “Commercial Real Estate Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

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