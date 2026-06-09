Ocean Visions Launches Tool to Advance Seaweed as Climate Solution 

Digital road map outlines priority actions needed for seaweed to support decarbonization across multiple sectors

This road map is designed to help stakeholders identify where seaweed-based products can deliver meaningful decarbonization and what it will take to scale them responsibly.” — Ocean Visions Senior Program Officer Nikhil Neelakantan

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Visions today announced the launch of its Seaweed-Based Products for Decarbonization road map, a first-of-its-kind digital resource designed to help guide the responsible development and scaling of seaweed-based products that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions across multiple industries.Seaweed can play an important role in global decarbonization by replacing petroleum-based ingredients in a variety of products. Seaweed grows rapidly without many of the inputs—such as freshwater, land, and fertilizers—that make conventional products emissions-intensive.While seaweed aquaculture is already a major global industry, produced primarily for food and hydrocolloids, scaling seaweed-based products for decarbonization such as biofuels and bio-stimulants will require significant expansion, along with improved technologies and processes to cultivate, harvest, and process biomass efficiently.Ocean Visions’ new road map highlights the scientific, economic, technological, and policy conditions needed for seaweed-based products to contribute meaningfully to global decarbonization. It focuses on five key sectoral opportunities:- Agricultural Uses- Biomaterials- Critical Minerals- Food Products and Animal Feed- Biofuels“Seaweed has real climate potential, but additional work and focus is needed,” said Ocean Visions Senior Program Officer Nikhil Neelakantan, who led the development of the initiative. “This road map is designed to help stakeholders identify where seaweed-based products can deliver meaningful decarbonization and what it will take to scale them responsibly.” The road map synthesizes expert insights on scientific readiness, engineering and production challenges, financing and market barriers, environmental and social considerations, and policy and governance needs. An evolving resource, it will be updated regularly as advances occur in science, technology, markets, and policy.Ocean Visions will work with partners to mobilize effort and investment toward priorities identified in the road map and to help address infrastructure and market challenges that currently limit scale-up.“There’s not a lack of ideas, but rather a collection of constraints,” said Neelakantan.The initiative is part of Ocean Visions’ broader work to advance ocean-based pathways for decarbonization. Decarbonization will directly address major harm to the ocean as rising greenhouse gas emissions drive ocean warming, acidification, and deoxygenation—threatening ecosystems, economies, and communities worldwide.“Decarbonization and ocean health are inseparable,” said Ocean Visions CEO Brad Ack. “The ocean can play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions across energy, food, transportation, and agriculture sectors, but many of these pathways remain underdeveloped.”Seaweed-based products are one of several ocean-based decarbonization pathways that can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions at scale.Ocean Visions works to accelerate the responsible development and scaling of potential ocean-climate solutions by identifying high-potential, underinvested opportunities, and convening experts across science, industry, and policy to mobilize action.Development of the road map was guided by an advisory board that included Ling Cao (Xiamen University), Peter Green (Hatch Blue), Rod Fujita (formerly of Environmental Defense Fund), and Simon Freeman (Wetstone, formerly ARPA-E Mariner program). The process included a deep assessment of all available information about potential product pathways, and the evidence base was further shaped during a May-June 2026 public comment period.“Seaweed is full of climate promise,” said Ack. “This road map provides the foundation for a shared understanding of opportunities, constraints, and priority actions to accelerate the sustainable production of seaweed-based products.”About Ocean VisionsOcean Visions is a nonprofit ocean conservation organization pursuing bold solutions to counter and reverse climate impacts on ocean health. Working with a global network of partners, we explore, evaluate, and advance innovations to address climate-driven harm to the ocean. Learn more at www.oceanvisions.org

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