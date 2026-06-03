After 100M+ Recall Checks, RecallHQ Launches DoIHaveARecall.com to Connect Drivers with Dealerships for Recall Repairs

New free platform allows consumers to search recalls by VIN or license plate and monitor vehicles for future recalls

DoIHaveARecall.com to create a simple, consumer-friendly place where anyone can quickly check their vehicle, monitor future recalls, and get connected with a dealership to have repairs completed.”” — Josh Holstein, Founder and CEO of RecallHQ

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RecallHQ today announced the upcoming launch of DoIHaveARecall.com , a free consumer platform designed to help drivers quickly identify open vehicle safety recalls and connect with dealerships for repairs.According to the National Safety Council, approximately 57 million vehicles currently on U.S. roads have unresolved safety recalls, meaning nearly 1 in 4 vehicles may currently have an open recall requiring repair.RecallHQ’s infrastructure has already powered more than 100 million vehicle recall checks nationwide, positioning DoIHaveARecall.com as a major expansion of the company’s consumer safety mission.The platform allows consumers to search for recalls using either a VIN or license plate and is designed to simplify what has traditionally been a confusing and fragmented process for vehicle owners.“As a former police officer, roadway safety has always been deeply personal to me,” said Josh Holstein, Founder and CEO of RecallHQ. “We built DoIHaveARecall.com to create a simple, consumer-friendly place where anyone can quickly check their vehicle, monitor future recalls, and get connected with a dealership to have repairs completed.”Dealerships that join early will have the opportunity to secure featured visibility within their market before broader national rollout expands.“Our vision is to create the consumer destination for recall awareness and repair,” Holstein said. “Dealers that establish a presence early will be positioned in front of drivers actively searching for recall servicing in their area.”The platform is powered by RecallHQ’s recall data infrastructure, which supports dealership groups, automotive technology companies, media partners, and recall communication programs across the country.Features of DoIHaveARecall.com include:- Free recall checks by VIN or license plate- Real-time recall monitoring- Recall severity and repair information- Dealer locator and repair scheduling connections- Multi-vehicle monitoring through a Virtual Garage- Mobile-friendly consumer experienceThe goal is not only to increase recall awareness, but ultimately help improve recall completion rates and roadway safety nationwide. “Recalls are one of the few vehicle repairs that cost consumers absolutely nothing, yet millions go unrepaired every year,” Holstein added. “If we can make checking recalls as easy as checking the weather, we believe we can help get more dangerous vehicles off the road and into dealer service centers.”DoIHaveARecall.com is launching June 2, 2026For more information, visit: DoIHaveARecall.com or RecallHQ.com

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