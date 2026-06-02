LOS ANGELES TRIAL LAWYERS’ CHARITIES CELEBRATES LANDMARK 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA AT CANDELA LA BREA

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities celebrated their 20th Anniversary Gala serving the LA community at the Candela La Brea The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities celebrating their 20th Anniversary Gala serving the LA community at the Candela La Brea Attorneys and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities celebrating their 20th Anniversary Gala serving the LA community at the Candela La Brea Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities and Griselda Rodriguez, first-generation trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President celebrating their 20th Anniversary Gala serving the LA community at the Candela La Brea Griselda Rodriguez, first-generation trial attorney and 2026 Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities President celebrating their 20th Anniversary Gala serving the LA community at the Candela La Brea

The Premier Charity Mobilizes the Legal Community for an Evening of Impact, Commemorating Two Decades of Direct Grassroots Philanthropy in Southern California

Reaching our 20th anniversary is a profound testament to what happens when the legal community decides to roll up its sleeves and lead with genuine, localized empathy” — Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) officially marked a historic milestone this past Saturday, May 30, hosting its highly anticipated 20th Anniversary Gala at the vibrant Candela La Brea. Bringing together the region’s top legal professionals, community leaders, and dedicated advocates, the landmark event celebrated two decades of unwavering commitment to lifting up underserved communities across Southern California.Moving away from the rigid, traditional "sit-down" charity dinners of the past, LATLC’s 20th Anniversary Gala delivered an energetic, engaging, and deeply meaningful experience. Guests enjoyed an evening filled with exceptional food, creative cocktail hours, a high-stakes casino night, great music, including performances from our partners The Harmony Project and Teen Cancer America, and dancing that kept the energy high. The event also featured a silent auction and a paddle raise, which drew overwhelming support from attendees eager to directly fund LATLC's critical community partners."Reaching our 20th anniversary is a profound testament to what happens when the legal community decides to roll up its sleeves and lead with genuine, localized empathy," said Griselda Rodriguez, first-generation trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President. "Over the past two decades, LATLC has grown into a powerful force for good. This Gala wasn't just about celebrating our history; it was about fueling the next chapter of hands-on service for children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and the unhoused in our neighborhoods."The 2026 Gala serves as the cornerstone of LATLC’s ongoing mission to bridge the gap between the resources of the legal sector and the immediate needs of grassroots organizations. By keeping operations lean and working directly with thoroughly vetted local partners, LATLC ensures that the critical funds raised throughout the evening will go straight to the streets where they are needed most.As the organization looks toward the next twenty years, the success of Saturday’s event reaffirms LATLC's position as a premier philanthropic leader in the Southern California community.To learn more about LATLC’s ongoing grant cycles, upcoming volunteer initiatives, or to make a contribution, please visit www.latlc.org About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC): Founded by a dedicated group of trial attorneys, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to improving the quality of life for residents in the greater Los Angeles area. Focusing on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness, LATLC mobilizes the financial and volunteer resources of the legal community to support over a hundred local partner charities and grassroots initiatives.For more information, please visit www.latlc.org

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