e-Beach Wagon Named Specialist Transport Product of the Year at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026

e-Beach Wagon has been named Specialist Transport Product of the Year in CorporateLiveWire’s Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-Beach Wagon, a leading company for high-end electric beach carts, has been named Specialist Transport Product of the Year in the CorporateLiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026.The award recognizes standout companies and products across a wide range of industries, with winners selected by a panel of industry judges. Nominees are reviewed based on supporting information submitted for their category, as well as publicly available sources such as customer reviews, testimonials, company websites, and relevant social media activity.Designed with convenience and functionality in mind, the e-Beach Wagon helps reduce the strain of carrying heavy items while supporting a smoother, more enjoyable outdoor experience.“This award is an exciting milestone for e-Beach Wagon because it recognizes the purpose behind what we set out to create,” said e-Beach Wagon Co-Owner Tara Mogan. “Our goal has always been to make outdoor transport simpler, more reliable, and more accessible for people who want to spend less time struggling with their gear and more time enjoying where they are. Being named Specialist Transport Product of the Year is a meaningful validation of that mission.”The CorporateLiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards celebrate companies and individuals that demonstrate strong performance, creativity, and value within their fields. e-Beach Wagon will also be included in the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2026 magazine, which features selected companies and individuals from around the world.About: e-Beach Wagon designs premium outdoor mobility products built to make beach days and recreational adventures easier to enjoy. Created with convenience, durability, and real-world use in mind, the company’s electric beach wagons help customers move gear across sand, parks, campsites, and other outdoor settings with less effort.The brand has continued to gain recognition beyond the U.S., with international orders shipped to customers in markets including Europe and Australia. Backed by triple design patents in the United States and China, BBB accreditation, and active Chamber of Commerce membership, e-Beach Wagon continues to grow as a trusted name in premium outdoor transport solutions.For more info, visit: www.ebeachwagon.com/

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