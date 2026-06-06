South Florida Law LLC Wins $8 Million Jury Verdict in Broward County Business Dispute

Frank DelloRusso and Geoffrey Liter, South Florida Law PLLC

$8 Million Jury Verdict: DelloRusso & Liter of South Florida Law, PLLC Secure Complete Victory Including Punitive Damages in Contested Business Dispute

...this challenging litigation was unwavering, and this verdict vindicates everything they endured. We are grateful to the jury for carefully considering all of the evidence.” — Frank DelloRusso

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida Law, PLLC , a litigation firm based in Hallandale and Coral Gables, Florida, has secured an $8 million unanimous jury verdict on behalf of its client following a five-day trial in Broward County Circuit Court. The jury found in favor of the plaintiff on every claim presented, including an award of punitive damages; one of the most significant outcomes available in Florida civil litigation.Lead trial counsel Frank DelloRusso and second chair Geoffrey Liter represented the plaintiff in a vigorously contested commercial dispute involving allegations of serious misconduct and breach of contractual obligations. The defendants challenged every aspect of liability and damages throughout the proceedings, making the across-the-board verdict particularly noteworthy.The trial included five days of proceedings including opening statements, witness examinations, and closing arguments. In the end, the Broward County jury returned a verdict awarding both compensatory and punitive damages, bringing the total to $8,000,000.Punitive Damages: A Significant Legal MilestoneUnder Florida law, punitive damages are reserved for conduct deemed especially egregious, requiring proof of intentional misconduct or gross negligence. Obtaining such an award is a relatively rare outcome in civil litigation that reflects both the strength of the underlying claims and the trial team's ability to present a compelling case to the jury.Frank DelloRusso served as lead trial counsel, directing case strategy, conducting witness examinations, and delivering both the opening statement and closing argument. Geoffrey Liter served as second chair, contributing to trial preparation, witness examination strategy, and evidentiary planning throughout the proceedings."We are incredibly proud of this result. Our client's trust in us throughout this challenging litigation was unwavering, and this verdict vindicates everything they endured. We are grateful to the jury for carefully considering all of the evidence." - Frank DelloRusso, Lead Trial Counsel, South Florida Law, PLLCBusiness disputes are among the most complex matters litigated in Florida courts, requiring attorneys who understand both the legal framework and the commercial realities at issue. This verdict reflects the firm's capacity to handle sophisticated commercial litigation from inception through trial.NOTE TO EDITORS: A case number and court of record are available upon request. This press release is issued directly by South Florida Law, PLLC, the law firm that represented the plaintiff in this matter.ABOUTSouth Florida Law is a litigation firm dedicated to representing businesses and individuals in complex commercial disputes throughout Florida. The firm's trial attorneys have a proven record of courtroom success in high-stakes litigation matters.South Florida Law provides dedicated legal representation across South Florida. To learn more, visit www.southfloridalawpllc.com Court Case #: CACE-14-007971South Florida Law, PLLCtel:+19549008885info@southfloridalawpllc.comHallandale Beach Office:1920 East Hallandale BeachBlvd., Suite 702Hallandale Beach, FL 33009Coral Gables Office:2600 Douglas Rd,Suite 1007,Coral Gables, FL 33134

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