aZengear Lands on Tesco Marketplace - Bringing Its Carbon-Neutral Repair Patches and Survival Gear to UK Shoppers

aZengear Repair and Survival Gear Product Catalogue aZengear Brand Is Available Across Multiple Retailers Online aZengear - Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready In Comfort

aZengear's repair patches, fire starters, survival ponchos and compression wear are now available through one of Britain's largest retailers.

Tesco reaches millions of UK households every week, and that's exactly where a repair-first brand like ours belongs. We want fixing your gear to be as easy as adding it to your weekly shop.” — Emily Carter, Product Development Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aZengear®, the UK-based outdoor accessories brand, today announced that its product range is now live on Tesco Marketplace in the UK. The launch makes the brand's carbon-neutral repair patches, survival gear and compression wear available to shoppers through one of Britain's best-known retailers, with free courier delivery.

The range arrives on Tesco under aZengear's "Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready in Comfort" philosophy, reflecting its commitment to helping people repair rather than replace - and, like most aZengear products, it is certified carbon neutral by ClimatePartner.

"Tesco reaches millions of UK households every week, and that's exactly where a repair-first brand like ours belongs," said Emily Carter, Product Development Manager at aZengear. "We want fixing your gear to be as easy as adding it to your weekly shop."

What's now available on Tesco Marketplace

Repair patches and kits - The brand's best-selling repair line leads the range, including shoe heel repair and big toe hole prevention patch kit, iron-on denim repair patches for jeans, self-adhesive repair patches for puffer jackets and tents (available in 30+ colours), and clear tenacious waterproof tape for tents, jackets and inflatables. Each is designed to extend the life of gear and clothing in seconds, with no sewing required.

Survival gadgets - A compact line-up of outdoor and emergency essentials, including flint and steel ferro rod fire starters, paracord survival bracelets with built-in fire starter, whistle and compass, and emergency survival ponchos with thermal Mylar foil coating for heat retention and rain protection.

Compression socks and sleeves - Performance and recovery wear for runners, travellers and active individuals, including knee-high compression socks, calf support compression sleeves, and elbow and knee support braces.

All products are sold with free courier delivery and ship from a UK-based marketplace seller.

Sustainability at the core

Most aZengear products carry ClimatePartner carbon-neutral certification, reflecting the brand's wider commitment to lower-impact products that extend the life of the things people already own. The arrival on Tesco Marketplace puts that repair-first approach in front of a far larger UK audience.

Where to buy

The aZengear range is available now on Tesco Marketplace alongside the brand's other channels, including https://azengear.com, Decathlon, Etsy, Amazon, Ebay, Walmart and B&Q.

Tesco Marketplace store: https://www.tesco.com/shop/en-GB/search?query=azengear

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