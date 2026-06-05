Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expand Institutional Abuse and Consumer Advocacy Across California

Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct. Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

A trial team led by Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong handles high-stakes foster care negligence, rideshare assault, and workplace exploitation claims in-house.

At Karns & Karns, we handle our litigation directly. We prepare every single claim for a jury trial, forcing powerful entities to answer for their failures.” — Bill Karns

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned trial law firm with over $300 million recovered for victims of negligence, has announced a statewide expansion of its specialized Institutional Abuse and Survivor Advocacy Division. Operating from its Northern California headquarters in Sacramento and an extensive network of over 45 physical locations across California, the firm provides dedicated, in-house litigation to hold powerful corporations, state agencies, and private entities accountable for systemic safety failures and betrayals of trust.The Institutional Reality: Trauma-Informed Litigation vs. Referral MillsPursuing justice for survivors of institutional neglect, foster care safety failures, workplace sexual harassment, or assault during rideshare transit requires a highly sophisticated, compassionate, and trial-ready approach. While many high-volume law firms shy away from complex, deeply personal abuse cases due to the intense litigation involved, Karns & Karns manages these sensitive claims completely in-house."Survivors of abuse and institutional neglect are facing multi-billion dollar corporations or entrenched government entities right here at the seat of our state's power," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "A billboard law firm built on a high volume of quick car accident settlements simply isn't equipped to go the distance in a courtroom against corporate defense teams. At Karns & Karns, we handle our litigation directly. We prepare every single claim for a jury trial, forcing powerful entities to answer for their failures."A Specialized In-House Unit: Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong To ensure that every survivor receives direct trial expertise from day one, the Institutional Abuse division at Karns & Karns is led by a dedicated team of trial attorneys, anchored by Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong:Darryl Meigs, Trial Attorney: Utilizing a background in psychology, Meigs provides a safe, trauma-informed environment for survivors. He understands the deep emotional weight of these cases, ensuring that every client is fully supported and that their voice is heard throughout the legal process.Mia Hong, Trial Attorney: As a former insurance defense lawyer, Hong brings an invaluable strategic advantage to consumer protection and abuse claims. She understands the exact corporate playbook and systemic defense tactics used by institutional carriers to devalue claims, allowing the firm to stay one step ahead in court.Comprehensive Advocacy Across Key Practice AreasThe expanded California consumer protection and abuse division provides aggressive representation across multiple sensitive categories:Foster Care Abuse & Neglect: Holding state-regulated agencies and private foster care providers fully accountable for failing in their mandatory duty to protect vulnerable children.Rideshare Sexual Abuse & Assault: Seeking justice for passengers who have suffered misconduct, harassment, or assault during transit on major rideshare platforms.Workplace Sexual Harassment & Exploitation: Standing up to powerful employers and corporations that foster toxic environments or cover up systemic misconduct.Institutional Negligence: Holding schools, religious programs, and private organizations accountable for safety failures that leave individuals unprotected from predators.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns guarantees that access to an elite trial team is available to every survivor in California without financial risk:Zero Upfront Costs: It costs absolutely nothing to hire the firm and launch an immediate investigation.Firm Advances All Expenses: Karns & Karns funds 100% of the costs for specialized investigators, expert medical testimony, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: The firm only receives a legal fee if a financial recovery is successfully secured. If there is no recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm specializes in catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, and institutional sexual abuse claims without ever functioning as a referral mill.General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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