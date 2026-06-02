Guardient® Now Monitors Box: Expanding Real-Time SaaS Integration for CMMC Compliance

Audit Evidence/Artifact for CMMC Control AU. L2-3.3.1.b

Box integration demonstrates Guardient's extensible approach. It works with your existing environment and makes it CMMC-compliant without rebuilding

We built this because customers were stuck and their Box environment was invisible to compliance, but ripping it out wasn't an option. So we integrated it right into Guardient.” — USX Cyber CISO Doug Gray

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USX Cyber , LLC today announced that Guardient, its unified XDR, SOC-as-a-Service, and GRC platform, now monitors Box cloud storage activity with real-time integration and auto-generated audit evidence. Box integration exemplifies Guardient's core philosophy: work with the tools and environments Defense Industrial Base contractors have already built and purchased, then bring them into CMMC compliance , without enclave thinking, without rip-and-replace, and without forcing contractors to rebuild their infrastructure.Guardient is not an enclave solution. It ingests from existing on-premises systems, cloud infrastructure, network devices, SaaS applications, and identity providers, normalizing activity against CMMC controls and surfacing evidence without requiring customers to abandon their current environment. Box is the latest proof point: contractors already using Box for collaboration now get real-time visibility into file access, uploads, previews, and sharing events, automatically mapped to CMMC Audit & Accountability controls (AU.L2-3.3.1.b) and packaged as audit-ready evidence.This is the practical difference between a true CMMC solution and a sales pitch. Most platforms ask contractors to tear out their existing tools and buy a new stack. Guardient works inside your existing environment, bringing compliance to what you already have. Real Box activity. Real audit trails. Real evidence. No manual log exports. No evidence spreadsheets.USX Cyber CISO Doug Gray, who engineered the Box integration and designed the artifact template, explains:"We built this because customers were stuck: their Box environment was invisible to compliance but ripping it out wasn't an option. So, we integrated into it. Now they can run one report and get CMMC-mapped evidence, file access, uploads, previews, everything, with timestamps and user context. No re-architecture required. That's the philosophy behind Guardient, we don't ask you to rebuild. We make what you have compliant."– Doug Gray, CISO, USX CyberBox integration is part of Guardient's continuous expansion across the SaaS and cloud landscape. The platform currently integrates with Slack, GitHub, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and enterprise identity systems, each integration following the same pattern: ingest activity, map to CMMC controls, generate evidence, rinse and repeat. This is how contractors achieve compliance at scale without enclave thinking.Guardient is available through direct sales to Defense Industrial Base contractors and through partnerships with managed service providers, systems integrators, and security consultants. The platform currently manages over 1,200 endpoints and SaaS instances in production, with continued expansion across SaaS vendors, cloud platforms, and compliance automation capabilities.About USX Cyber, LLCUSX Cyber is a cybersecurity MSSP headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, specializing in threat detection, incident response, and CMMC compliance for Defense Industrial Base contractors. The company's Guardient platform unifies extended detection and response (XDR), security operations center services (SOC-as-a-Service), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities. Guardient works with contractors' existing environments rather than requiring rip-and-replace deployments. Visit www.usxcyber.com for more information.

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