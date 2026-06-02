PAIRS Foundation Launches ParentsAreImportant.org to Support Parents of Autistic Children

PAIRS Foundation Launches Parents Are Important website. Rachel Marmor, LMHC PAIRS President & CEO Seth Eisenberg

New website offers practical relationship skills, emotional support, and encouragement for parents navigating the joys, challenges of raising autistic children.

When parents feel supported, understood, and emotionally connected, the whole family benefits.” — Rachel Marmor, LMHC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAIRS Foundation has launched ParentsAreImportant.org , a new website created to support parents of autistic children with practical relationship skills, emotional encouragement, and tools for strengthening the family relationships that carry the weight of caregiving.The message behind the new site is simple and deeply needed: parents matter, too.For many families raising autistic children, daily life can include therapy appointments, school meetings, sensory needs, communication challenges, financial stress, sibling concerns, and the constant emotional work of advocacy. In the middle of all that, parents can easily lose sight of their own needs — and of each other.ParentsAreImportant.org was created to help change that.“Parents of autistic children are often asked to become experts, advocates, schedulers, researchers, and problem-solvers,” said Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation. “But underneath all those roles, they are still human beings who need support, understanding, connection, and care. This website is our way of saying: you are not invisible, and you do not have to do this alone.”Rachel Marmor, LMHC, PAIRS Training Director, said the initiative recognizes a need many parents carry quietly.“Parents raising autistic children are often carrying more than most people ever see — the appointments, the advocacy, the worry, the love, and the daily decisions that can feel endless,” Marmor said. “ParentsAreImportant.org is a way of saying to them: your connection matters, your well-being matters, and you do not have to lose yourself or each other while caring for your child.”PAIRS Foundation is known for relationship education programs that help individuals, couples, and families strengthen communication, emotional understanding, empathy, conflict resolution, and connection. The new Parents Are Important initiative applies those practical relationship skills to the unique realities of parents raising autistic children.Rather than focusing on changing the child, PAIRS focuses on strengthening the emotional foundation around the child. The goal is to help parents communicate more clearly, reduce conflict, clarify expectations, support each other, and create a calmer, more connected home environment.The site introduces parents to core PAIRS tools, including structured check-ins, healthy listening practices, emotional expression exercises, expectation-setting conversations, and respectful approaches to conflict. These tools are designed to help parents move from survival mode toward teamwork, repair, and resilience.Training is available in person and online. Online PAIRS courses for parents are offered over six live weekly sessions, each lasting two hours, and are led by a certified PAIRS Trainer. The cost is $595 per connection, with limited financial assistance available for families who qualify.“Autistic children deserve homes where love is steady, repair is possible, and the adults around them are supported,” Eisenberg said. “And parents deserve that, too.”ParentsAreImportant.org also speaks to a reality many parents know but rarely say out loud: caregiving stress can strain even the strongest relationships. Couples may disagree about therapies, discipline, routines, finances, school advocacy, or how much to push and when to pause. Co-parents may struggle to communicate after separation or divorce. Single parents may feel isolated, exhausted, or unsupported.PAIRS gives families a language for those conversations.The website invites parents to see relationship skills not as one more task on an already impossible to-do list, but as a lifeline — a way to protect the connection that helps families keep going.“When parents feel supported, understood, and emotionally connected, the whole family benefits,” Marmor said. “ParentsAreImportant.org gives families practical tools to strengthen the relationships that help them keep showing up with love, patience, and hope.”ParentsAreImportant.org is designed for married couples, unmarried partners, divorced or separated co-parents, single parents, caregivers, and professionals who support families raising autistic children. The initiative can complement the work of therapists, educators, physicians, occupational therapists, speech therapists, behavior specialists, advocates, and other professionals.PAIRS Foundation emphasizes that the program is educational, not therapy, and is not intended to replace clinical, medical, or developmental services. Instead, it helps parents build the communication and emotional connection skills that make those other supports easier to navigate as a family.The launch of ParentsAreImportant.org reflects PAIRS Foundation’s broader mission to make relationship skills more accessible to the people and places where they are needed most.At its heart, the new website offers a message many parents have been waiting to hear:Your child matters.Your family matters.And you matter, too.ParentsAreImportant.org is now live and available to families, professionals, and organizations seeking practical support for parents of autistic children.

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