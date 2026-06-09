Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs and Restores Façade of Daytona State College News-Journal Building

DSC News Journal Building after project completion

Through careful planning and flexibility, we were able to complete the project successfully while maintaining the facility’s ongoing operations.” — Taylor Thomas | Project Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Orlando branch has completed a $512,150 façade repair and waterproofing project at the News-Journal Building on the Daytona State College campus in Daytona Beach, FL.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western performed comprehensive exterior waterproofing of all windows and doors and applied a new exterior wall coating system to more than 60,000 square feet of façade surface. The work was designed to improve the building’s weather resistance, enhance its appearance and extend the life of the exterior envelope.

One of the project's primary challenges involved accessing difficult work areas due to existing landscaping, while also maintaining a demanding schedule around events held at the building’s active theater. To keep the project on track, Western utilized larger aerial lifts and coordinated overtime, after-hours and early-morning work activities to minimize disruptions and maintain progress.

“Our team worked closely with the owner to navigate access constraints and scheduling challenges while delivering a quality waterproofing solution,” said Taylor Thomas, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors.

Western has maintained a strong working relationship with the customer for more than six years on projects ranging from the University of Florida to Daytona State College facilities. The successful completion of this project has led to ongoing discussions about budgetary planning for multiple additional buildings scheduled for 2026-2028.

Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of Daytona State College.

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