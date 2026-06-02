​The Alachua County Broadband Initiative is hosting three free Fiber Education and Digital Literacy events on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in partnership with Kinetic. The events will focus on fiber broadband education, cybersecurity and digital literacy.

They will be held at three locations:

Hawthorne Library (6640 SE 221st St., Hawthorne) from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Alachua Library (14913 NW 140th St., Alachua) from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Alachua County Fire Rescue Training Building (5827 NW 34th Blvd., Gainesville) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.





The program will introduce residents to fiber internet technology, essential technology skills and web-based tools that support everyday life at home, work, and school. Participants will learn how to protect personal information online, recognize cyber scams, understand the benefits of fiber internet, and use digital tools more effectively.

These events are part of the Kinetic Digital Literacy Program, which is supported through the Alachua County Broadband Deployment Assistance Grant.

View Kinetic's learning modules online.

For more information about Kinetic fiber internet solutions, visit www.gokinetic.com.

For more information on broadband in Alachua County, visit the Alachua County Broadband Initiative webpage and the Florida Commerce's Office of Broadband​ webpage.

For more information on the event, contact Alachua County Data Analyst Coordinator Ethan Long at 352-337-6129 or elong@alachuacounty.us.​