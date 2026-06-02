Zilker Media Earns Spot on Inc. 2026 Best Workplaces List

Zilker Media is proud to be recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces

Austin-based PR and marketing agency is recognized for its people-first culture and building a team where great work and a great workplace go hand in hand.

Being recognized for our workplace culture is a meaningful reminder that the same trust we help our clients build externally has to start internally first.” — Paige Velasquez Budde

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilker Media , an award-winning public relations and brand marketing agency, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list . The recognition reflects the firm’s ongoing investment in the people who power its mission: building trusted leaders and companies in an increasingly AI-driven world.The Inc. Best Workplaces honor is awarded following a rigorous evaluation process that includes an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace and an independent audit of company benefits. Zilker Media joins 507 companies recognized this year for setting the standard for workplace culture across the country."We have always believed that people are the most powerful strategy available, and that conviction does not stop at our client work,” said Paige Velasquez Budde , Co-founder and CEO of Zilker Media. “It shapes how we hire, how we lead, and how we show up for each other every day. Being recognized for our workplace culture is a meaningful reminder that the same trust we help our clients build externally has to start internally first."Founded in 2017, Zilker Media has spent nearly a decade helping executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies build the kind of credibility that compounds over time. Through earned media, thought leadership, executive brand strategy, and its AI Discoverability Ecosystem, the firm equips leaders to become visible and trusted across both traditional and AI-driven platforms. Its culture is an extension of that philosophy: credibility is built through consistency, trust is earned through authenticity, and the best work comes from people who feel supported to do it.The recognition adds to a strong run of recent honors for Zilker Media and its leadership. Paige Velasquez Budde has been named the Austin Chamber of Commerce 2025 Austin Executive of the Year, the Austin Business Journal 2025 Best CEO, the Greater Austin Business Awards Executive Leader of the Year, and an Austin Business Journal Women in Business Award honoree. In 2026, Senior Strategist Saxonee Arreaga was named a 2026 PRNEWS Top Women in PR & Communications honoree, reflecting the team-wide talent Zilker Media has intentionally developed and retained. In 2026, the Zilker Media team is also being recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Austin Business Journal.“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture; it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”To view the full list of Austin-area winners, visit www.inc.com/victoria-salves/austin-best-workplaces-2026/91346006 About Zilker MediaZilker Media is an award-winning PR, brand strategy, and creative design agency based in Austin, Texas. Known for building trusted leaders and companies, the firm helps executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies scale credibility and visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and AI-optimized digital footprints. With a philosophy rooted in trust as today’s most valuable currency, Zilker Media specializes in making leaders and companies both discoverable to algorithms and deeply trusted by humans across a range of industries, including health care, construction, banking, fintech, venture capital, B2G, commercial real estate, law, and more. From high-authority media placements to executive brand strategy and AI discoverability audits, Zilker Media equips its clients to stand out, earn influence, and drive impact in an era where visibility is everything. Learn more at www.zilkermedia.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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