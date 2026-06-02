Conway Arkansas’ 'Hands on a Hyundai' Returns to Toad Suck Daze and Ends with an Unexpected Act of Selflessness

Toad Suck Daze - Hands On a Hyundai

After nearly 80 hours of competition for a new Hyundai Santa Cruz, one finalist voluntarily stepped aside in an act of faith, sacrifice, and generosity.

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of community requests, a beloved Toad Suck Daze tradition returned to downtown Conway this spring. “ Hands on a Hyundai ,” similar to a previous event, came to the festival grounds with 22 participants, a brand-new 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz on the line, and a finish that nobody in the crowd anticipated.The contest, presented in partnership with Chris Crain Hyundai and First Community Bank, challenged participants to keep one hand on the vehicle continuously, with limited scheduled breaks permitted throughout. Nearly 80 hours later, the competition came down to its final two contestants, and concluded not with exhaustion, but with a choice.A Fan-Favorite Tradition RevivedOrganizers had heard the requests for years; bring back the hands-on-a-car contest. This year, they answered the call, tying the competition directly to Conway’s signature festival and partnering with two of the area’s most recognized local businesses to make it happen.The result was immediate and visible. The contest drew consistent foot traffic to the festival grounds across its nearly 80-hour run, generated heavy social media engagement through daily contestant drawings and livestreams, and delivered significant brand exposure for sponsors Chris Crain Hyundai and First Community Bank.The Finish Nobody ExpectedWhen the competition reached its final two contestants after nearly 80 grueling hours, the crowd braced for a battle of attrition. What they witnessed instead was something far more memorable. One of the two remaining competitors made the decision to voluntarily remove himself from the contest, choosing to step aside and give the win to the other participant.What could have been simply a competition ending became something the audience will carry with them, which was a public, unscripted act of selflessness that spoke louder than any announcement could.It was at that moment that the deeper thread of the event came into full view. The organizer addressed the crowd, connecting the act of sacrifice they had just witnessed to themes of faith and recovery by inviting anyone in the audience who was struggling to reach out and seek help.“What that contestant did in those final moments said everything. He didn’t have to step aside, he chose to. That’s what faith looks like in practice. That’s what recovery culture looks like when it takes root in a community.”— Event OrganizerPartnership, Promotion, and Community ImpactThe success of “Hands on a Hyundai” reflects what becomes possible when local organizations collaborate with purpose. Chris Crain Hyundai and First Community Bank brought resources and visibility; Toad Suck Daze brought the crowd; and the organizers brought a vision that extended beyond any single brand or sponsor. Together, they created something Conway will be talking about long after the festival tents come down.The event’s daily livestreams and social media presence kept audiences engaged even when they couldn’t be on the grounds in person, extending its reach well beyond downtown Conway.About Toad Suck DazeToad Suck Daze is one of Arkansas’s largest and most beloved annual festivals, held each spring in downtown Conway. The festival celebrates community, local culture, and the spirited tradition that gives it its name.About Chris Crain HyundaiLocated in Conway, Arkansas, the dealership offers a wide selection of new Hyundai models, certified pre-owned vehicles, expert financing solutions, and Hyundai-certified service. Beyond the showroom, Chris Crain Hyundai is deeply committed to community involvement through partnerships with local schools, organizations, and events, including Conway Chamber of Commerce initiatives, University of Central Arkansas Athletics, and Toad Suck Daze. With a focus on integrity, service, and lasting relationships, Chris Crain Hyundai continues to invest in the people and communities it proudly serves.About First Community BankFirst Community Bank, which is locally owned and managed, opened August 4, 1997, in Batesville, Arkansas, and currently operates in 34 locations across Arkansas and Missouri. First Community Bank employs 650 professional bankers, and reports assets of $3.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

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