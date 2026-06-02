The Car Mom Auto Show Returns June 13 with Family-Friendly Vehicles, Community Giveback, and Hands-On Experiences

Explore 30+ family-friendly vehicles in a fun, no-pressure setting with shopping, kids activities, and community giveback at the 4th Annual Car Mom Auto Show.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Car Mom Auto Show is back for its fourth year, bringing together more than 30 family-friendly vehicles, local shopping, interactive experiences, and meaningful community impact, all in one place.Presented by Capital One Auto Navigator, the event will take place on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queeny Park in Manchester, Missouri. Created by automotive influencer and entrepreneur Kelly Stumpe , known online as @the_car_mom, the Auto Show offers families a unique opportunity to explore, compare, and experience vehicles in a relaxed, pressure-free environment.What began as a simple mission to help women feel more confident navigating the car-buying process has grown into one of the most trusted parenting and automotive communities in the country. Through honest vehicle reviews, educational content, podcasts, and real-world family testing, The Car Mom has become a go-to resource for parents seeking practical advice and authentic recommendations for one of life's biggest purchases."When we launched The Car Mom, we wanted to make the car-buying process less intimidating and more empowering for moms and families," said Kelly Stumpe, founder of The Car Mom. "What we've built since then is so much more than a vehicle resource. It's a community of families who trust us not only for car advice, but for support, connection, and shared experiences. The Auto Show is where that community comes to life."Unlike a traditional auto show, attendees are encouraged to climb inside vehicles, test seating configurations, see how car seats fit, check cargo space, compare features side-by-side, and ask questions in a comfortable, no-pressure setting."We're proud to partner with The Car Mom Auto Show because it shares our commitment to helping consumers feel informed and confident throughout the car-buying process," said a spokesperson for Capital One Auto Navigator. "This event creates a unique opportunity for families to explore their options, ask questions, and make decisions that fit their needs, all in a welcoming, pressure-free environment. We're excited to help bring this experience to the St. Louis community."Beyond helping families find the right vehicle, The Car Mom Auto Show is committed to making a meaningful impact in the community.This year, The Car Mom will donate more than 40 car seats provided by sponsors Graco and Britax to local charitable organizations serving families in need throughout the St. Louis region. The event will also feature several giveback initiatives, including Kelly's Closet Sale and the Boutique Raffle. Proceeds from both will benefit Catch A Ride, a nonprofit that provides transportation assistance to cancer patients traveling to and from treatment."One of the most important parts of The Car Mom Auto Show is finding ways to give back to the families and communities that have supported us from the very beginning," said Stumpe. "This year, we're honored to donate more than 40 car seats generously provided by Graco and Britax to local organizations that serve families in need. Safe transportation is something every child deserves, and we're grateful to our partners for helping us make a meaningful impact beyond the event itself."The car seat donation initiative is made possible through partnerships with leading child safety brands Britax and Graco, both of whom share The Car Mom's commitment to helping keep families safe on the road.“At Graco, nothing matters more than child safety. We're proud to partner with The Car Mom and The Car Mom Auto Show to donate car seats to local St. Louis charities, helping more families provide their children with The Safest Place Outside Your Arms.”"Protecting children is at the heart of everything we do at Britax," said Kelly Thomas, Director of Brand Marketing at Britax. "We're proud to partner with The Car Mom and The Car Mom Auto Show to help provide car seats to local St. Louis families through organizations serving those in need. Together, we're making essential child safety equipment more accessible and helping give parents greater confidence every time they hit the road. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to community, family, and protecting what matters most.""One of the things I'm most proud of is the way our community continues to show up for one another," added Stumpe. "Through the generosity of our sponsors, partners, and attendees, we're able to provide safe transportation for children and support families facing some of life's toughest challenges. That's the kind of difference we hope to make together."In addition to vehicle exploration, attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly attractions and experiences throughout the day, including:• More than 30 family-friendly vehicle models• Local boutiques and shopping experiences• The Kizik Mobile Try-On Experience, featuring Kizik's innovative hands-free footwear• Character meet-and-greets and interactive kids activities• Appearances by Kelly Stumpe (@the_car_mom) and Lizz St. John (@lizzstjohn), hosts of The Carpool Podcast"At its core, this event is about helping families make informed decisions while creating a fun day together," added Stumpe. "We want parents to feel empowered, supported, and maybe even have a little fun while they're doing it."Children ages 3 and under are free with a paid ticket.Event DetailsThe Car Mom Auto Show 2026Presented by Capital One Auto NavigatorDate: Saturday, June 13, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Location: Queeny Park550 Weidman RoadManchester, MO 63011

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