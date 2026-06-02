Army Announces Retirement of Major General John T. Reim After 36 Years of Distinguished Service

By Michael ChambersTyler Barth contributed

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J.— The U.S. Army announced today the upcoming retirement of Major General John T. Reim, culminating a highly decorated 36-year career. Most recently, Maj. Gen. Reim served as the Army's first Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition (PAE AS&A) since January 2026, while concurrently leading as the Commanding General of Picatinny Arsenal—a position he has held since June 2022.

A proud "Jersey Boy" and native of Franklinville, N.J., Reim began his military journey at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management.Before entering the Army Acquisition Corps, he honed his foundational leadership skills in a variety of staff and command positions within the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany and the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Throughout his tenure as an acquisition professional, Maj. Gen. Reim played a pivotal role in equipping and modernizing the Joint Warfighter.His critical assignments included Weapon Systems Acquisition Manager for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command; Requirements and Programs Division Chief, J8 Director, and Executive Officer for the Joint Special Operations Command; and Program Executive Officer SOF Warrior for the U.S. Special Operations Command. He also served as Chief of Staff for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.

During the ceremony, Reim expressed his thanks to the workforce in turning commander’s intent into reality and noted how many in the Army have left a lasting impact on his journey forward. He showed his gratitude to his family, including his wife Patty, parents John and Mary Lou, three siblings and four children.

The arsenal, he continued, has thrived due to its 6,000 employees, ranging from engineers, first responders, technicians, designers and more, all of whom contribute to creating 90 percent of the Army’s lethality, and ensuring the Army’s dominance in any fight. Under Reim, Picatinny Arsenal has recovered from COVID-19 and has adapted to meet evolving threats and become the premiere depot for the modern warfighter.

“Leadership in our enterprise is about responsibility, responsibility to the warfighter and to the workforce. We succeed when we bring together the full strength of our enterprise, government, industry and academia. No single enterprise can advance our Army alone,” said Reim.

As a General Officer, Reim's strategic impact expanded globally.He served as the Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management and completed vital leadership tours in Afghanistan as Deputy Commander of the Combined Security Transition Command and Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Management Office.

Upon returning to New Jersey in 2022 to take command of Picatinny Arsenal — the Department of War's "Joint Center of Excellence for Guns and Ammunition"— Maj. Gen. Reim spearheaded critical efforts to modernize the nation's ammunition industrial base, specifically increasing production capacity and volume of 155mm artillery rounds.

Under his leadership, the enterprise focused on ensuring American military readiness against evolving geopolitical threats, championing initiatives such as the new 6.8 mm ammunition production facility in support of the Next Generation Squad Weapon Program.

As he transitions into retirement, the U.S. Army extends its deepest gratitude to Maj. Gen. Reim and his family. Patty Reim was also honored with a Public Service Commendation for her steadfast support throughout her husband’s decades of service to the nation.

Among those seeing Reim off were New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Representative Analilia Mejia, New Jersey State Sen. Anthony Bucco, New Jersey Assemblywomen Aura Dunn and Marrisa Sweeney, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Acquisition Logistics and Technology Brent Ingraham, former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Douglas Bush, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Kevin Fahey, and Dr. Theresa Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Sustainment, among others.

In addition to letters of appreciation from President Trump and the Secretary of War, Maj. Gen. Reim was awarded the Distinguished Service medal. He also received proclamations in honor of his service by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey and the Morris County Commission.

“Thank you for letting me be all I can be. Maj. Gen. Reim signing out, this we’ll defend,” said Reim closing out an impressive military career.