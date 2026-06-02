Putting community first: Fort Leonard Wood leaders hit the pavement to hear directly from on-post residents during walking town hall

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders walked through the Stonegate neighborhood May 28, 2026, to speak directly with residents and follow up on maintenance work orders. The event was the first walking town hall of many planned for this year, and Col. Steven Bartley, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander, said the goal is to provide a casual environment to hear what’s on the minds of the installation’s service members and their families. “Walking town halls close the accountability loop by bringing the decision-makers right to the resident's front door. It completely removes the traditional barriers to communication. Instead of asking busy military families to come to us, we take the command team to them,” Bartley said. “They provide a reliable, recurring touchpoint for our families, and a uniquely direct, responsive opportunity for leadership and key stakeholders to connect face-to-face with the community we serve.” In addition to leadership, representatives from the Directorate of Emergency Services, Directorate of Public Works Housing Division and Balfour Beatty Communities, Fort Leonard Wood’s housing partner, were there to engage with residents to address issues and concerns regarding their on-post privatized housing. “Quite simply, this effort would not work without them. Having (them) out there on the pavement eliminates the bureaucratic volley we’ve all seen when the right people aren’t at the table,” Bartley said. “Their presence rapidly drives the shared understanding we need to target resources effectively. These are the teams our residents interact with every single day, so having them side-by-side on the walk builds immense accountability and trust.” When Staff Sgt. Jada Rosales, an Army Reserve administrator with 1st Brigade (Engineer), 102nd Training Division, opened her front door she said she was pleasantly surprised to see so many Fort Leonard Wood leaders on her doorstep. “This is a great idea,” Rosales said. “This is our first time living on an installation. It was nice to be able to get all my maintenance questions answered at one time.” She shared that her family is still adjusting to on-post living, but she and her husband — a drill sergeant — are already enjoying the short daily commute and the peace of mind that comes with living on the installation. “My husband’s schedule is the main reason we chose to live on post. It is best for us to be close,” Rosales said. “We do feel like it is safer to be on post, too.” Bartley said the walking town hall delegation addressed several community concerns on the spot, taking "immediate corrective action on a wide range of issues" — to include neighborhood safety. “We’ve been able to directly address neighborhood speeding, plan new crosswalk installations, and coordinate the removal of abandoned vehicles,” he said. “But sometimes it’s as simple as clarifying everyday frustrations — like explaining the operational reasons why certain lawns or common areas have to be mowed on different schedules after heavy rain. Whether the issue is large or small, these walks ensure our residents’ voices are truly heard and understood so we can remedy the problem.” The next walking housing town hall is scheduled for 5 p.m., June 15, 2026, in the Piney Hills housing area. “We walk every single housing community on post each year. Our community mayors are the absolute linchpin of this effort. They know their neighborhoods best; they plan the routes, capture the ongoing concerns of their neighbors, and ensure we are focusing our time exactly where it matters most,” Bartley said. “I just want to encourage our residents to stay actively engaged. If you see us walking your street, come out and talk to us. If a walking town hall doesn't work for your schedule, please find another avenue to reach out. We are a stronger, better-connected community when we understand the daily realities and challenges our families are facing.”