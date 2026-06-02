MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center proudly welcomed 37 new resident and fellow physicians as part of its Graduate Medical Education Class of 2026.The day began with a swearing-in ceremony led by Col. James "Jimmy" Watts, director of Madigan Army Medical Center, officially marking the start of these physicians' journey in military medicine.

As they begin this next chapter, these talented healthcare professionals will further develop the clinical expertise, leadership skills and operational readiness needed to care for our nation's service members, families and retirees around the world.

Madigan's Graduate Medical Education program is dedicated to developing the next generation of military medical leaders through rigorous training, mentorship and a commitment to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care.

Madigan Army Medical Center annually recognizes the newest residents and fellows as they embark on this exciting and rewarding journey. This ceremony is to usher in and honor the impact they will make in support of military readiness and the health of the communities it serves.