JIATF-401 Awards $13.8 Million Contract to Enhance Counter-UAS Capabilities Along the Southern Border

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) has awarded a $13.8 million contract to deliver critical counter unmanned aircraft systems (c-UAS) detection and mitigation capabilities to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). These capabilities will be employed by JTF-SB in support of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to secure the southern border.

Persistent illicit drone activity along the southern border in recent years highlights the need for increased air domain awareness and enhanced counter-UAS capabilities. As many as 1,000 cartel drones cross the border each month, carrying out activities such as drug smuggling and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, DroneShield will serve as the lead systems integrator for an array of detection and mitigation technologies provided by EchoDyne, Silentium, and Sentrycs. The capabilities will be delivered in phases over the next nine months to operational locations across Laredo, Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley.

“Our single measure of effectiveness is rapidly providing our warfighters and security personnel with effective counter-UAS capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “This investment ensures that JTF-SB personnel are equipped with the capabilities they need to secure our southern border and defend the homeland.”

The contract also includes options for additional sustainment support, demonstrating JIATF-401’s long-term commitment to strengthening counter-drone protection capabilities and protecting the homeland.