Visionet CEO Kamran Ozair Joins Global Leaders at The Conference of Montréal

Participation reflects Visionet’s growing engagement in Canada’s evolving AI and enterprise innovation landscape.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionet Systems today announced that Kamran Ozair , Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist at the 32nd Conference of Montréal, taking place June 8 to 10, 2026 in Montréal under the theme "Leading Amidst Uncertainty." The conference brings together over 2,600 participants and 125 speakers from the economic, political, financial, and academic sectors to shape solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.Ozair will join a panel of global technology and policy leaders for a breakout session titled "The Autonomous Economy: Security, Sovereignty, Competition," held on June 10 at 9:50 AM in Studio Hydro-Québec.The session will explore how global organizations are navigating the next phase of AI adoption, as businesses move beyond copilots toward autonomous systems capable of planning, reasoning, and executing with minimal human intervention. Discussion will focus on the pace of productivity gains, industry disruption, and the evolving questions of accountability and governance as intelligent systems take on increasingly consequential roles across the Canadian and global economy.Ozair will be joined by senior leaders from NTT Data, Tech Mahindra, and JPMorgan Chase, reflecting the growing importance of cross-industry and cross-border collaboration in shaping responsible AI adoption.“As AI evolves from assistive tools to increasingly autonomous systems, organizations must rethink how these technologies are governed, secured, and scaled responsibly,” said Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. “Forums like the Conference of Montréal play an important role in bringing together leaders across industries to help shape the future of innovation, accountability, and enterprise transformation.”Visionet works with enterprises globally in advancing AI adoption through data, cloud, automation, and enterprise modernization initiatives. The company’s participation in the Conference of Montréal reflects its ongoing engagement in conversations surrounding responsible AI adoption, governance, and enterprise transformation.About Visionet:Visionet is a global technology and consulting firm that enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through AI, data, cloud, and intelligent automation. With a portfolio of proprietary platforms and deep industry expertise across retail, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, Visionet helps organizations drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Learn more: https://www.visionet.com/en-ca

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