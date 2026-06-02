MBTA Releases Collectable CharlieCards Celebrating Special Summer Events

The MBTA today announced the availability of special edition collectable CharlieCards featuring iconic Boston landmarks to celebrate an exciting summer of events taking place in Boston and the surrounding Commonwealth this year.

“The MBTA is excited to welcome thousands of visitors to the Commonwealth for this summer’s MA250, SailBoston, and World Cup special events,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “These special edition CharlieCards – featuring photos of iconic Boston landmarks like the Boston Public Library, the USS Constitution, and our own South Station – are another way we’re sharing in the celebrations with the rest of the region. Designed by our Customer Experience Design Lead in collaboration with our Fares team, the collectible cards are a fun way for both riders and visitors to explore the city, discover new destinations, and commemorate their travels. We hope they add a little extra enjoyment to every journey while showcasing the many experiences that make Boston and Massachusetts such a remarkable place to visit and explore.”

The MBTA’s Customer Experience team in partnership with the MBTA Fare Revenue Department created this series of three commemorative cards highlighting major local landmarks and events that make Boston and Massachusetts special—and all easily accessible by the MBTA.

Cards are available now within fare vending machines at Park Street, Downtown Crossing, and Forest Hills with additional cards deployed at over a dozen more stations throughout the subway system this week.