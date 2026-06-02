Kawaii Lab Games Brings Back the Spirit of Classic Card Games with the Launch of 1-2-3 Monkey Flip! The new fast-reaction family game combines nostalgia, shared fun, and kawaii style in a modern experience created for a new generation.

The new fast-reaction family game combines nostalgia, shared fun, and kawaii style in a modern experience created for a new generation.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kawaii Lab Games , the family-owned company dedicated to creating fast, fun card games with memorable characters, announces the launch of 1-2-3 Monkey Flip! , a new fast-reaction card game designed to bring kids, families, and friends together through a fun, high-energy experience.1-2-3 Monkey Flip! takes inspiration from classic card games that, for generations, were part of family gatherings around the table. Games such as Slapjack, Irish Snap, and Egyptian Rat Screw transformed attention, quick reflexes, rhythm, and immediate reactions into an accessible, spontaneous, and laughter-filled form of entertainment.Over time, many of these game dynamics became less familiar to younger generations. In recent years, the family card game market has seen renewed interest in games that return to classic, universal mechanics such as rhythm, reaction, visual recognition, and fast social interaction. In that context, Kawaii Lab Games presents 1-2-3 Monkey Flip! as an original game built around those widely known traditional mechanics, reimagined through the company’s own 100% kawaii identity.With adorable characters, unexpected moments, and an accessible format for both kids and adults, the game transforms the excitement of traditional reaction-based card games into a fresh, colorful experience created for today’s families.“Many of us grew up playing cards with our parents, siblings, and grandparents, sharing simple moments that eventually became unforgettable memories,” said Daniel López de Medrano Sr., co-founder of Kawaii Lab Games. “With 1-2-3 Monkey Flip!, we wanted to bring back the excitement of family game nights and present it with a modern, fun, and visually appealing identity for a new generation.”1-2-3 Monkey Flip! is the studio’s first party game and offers an easy-to-learn experience ideal for family gatherings and game nights. Its launch is part of Kawaii Lab Games’ mission to create games that encourage real human connection. At a time when much of family entertainment takes place in front of electronic devices, the company is committed to screen free experiences that invite people to share, laugh, and spend meaningful time together around the table.1-2-3 Monkey Flip! is now available through Amazon and specialty retailers focused on board games, hobby products, and family entertainment.About Kawaii Lab GamesKawaii Lab Games is a Florida-based family-owned company dedicated to creating fast, easy-to-learn card games designed to bring kids and adults together around the table. Through memorable characters, a kawaii aesthetic, and a strong commitment to screen-free fun, the brand seeks to develop games that help families share more moments together.

1-2-3 Monkey Flip! - Fun Party Card Game

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.