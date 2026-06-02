Renew Healing Body Massage Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Massage Therapist in Concord, California

Renew Healing Body Massage #1 Renew Healing Body Massage #2 Renew Healing Body Massage #3 Renew Healing Body Massage #4

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Renew Healing Body Massage as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Massage Therapist in Concord, California. This distinction celebrates Renew Healing Body Massage’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Renew Healing Body Massage is a trusted massage therapy practice in Concord, California. Renew Healing Body Massage is recognized for providing personalized wellness treatments designed to restore balance, encourage healing, and support long term health goals. Led by Carolina, a Certified Massage Therapist with more than forteen years of experience, Renew Healing Body Massage has built a strong reputation for helping clients improve their physical well being through attentive care and specialized therapeutic techniques. Carolina completed her education at the National Holistic Institute in Emeryville, California, and continues to expand her expertise through ongoing research and professional development to ensure clients receive innovative and effective treatments tailored to their individual needs.As the owner and lead therapist at Renew Healing Body Massage, Carolina specializes in guiding the body’s soft tissues, including muscles, connective tissues, tendons, ligaments, and skin, to relieve tension and promote relaxation. The practice offers a wide range of services including deep tissue massage, relaxation massage, massage and stretch therapy, manual lymphatic drainage, Brazilian body lymphatic drainage (contouring), Brazilian face contouring, and post operative massage treatments. Through her dedication to wellness and compassionate approach to care, Carolina remains committed to helping clients focused on relaxation, recovery, and overall well being.During the selection process, Renew Healing Body Massage stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client wellness. The company has earned praise from satisfied clients who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Renew Healing Body Massage clients:“I am enjoying my sessions with Carolina V. and my body is feeling absolutely amazing. I had no idea how much my body needed to “lymphatically drain.” I have experienced very gentle, yet effective massages. I highly recommend Carolina V.”“Carolina was phenomenal! I booked a relaxing massage with her through the massage book website. Everything was very easy. You have the option to pay just a deposit or for the entire experience beforehand including tip. I was emailed a waiver that included questions about any health concerns etc a few days before the appointment. When I didn't get around to it that first day I got another email reminder. That's very helpful! The day of the appointment Carolina texted me about 30-45 minute before the set time. She gave me detailed instructions on finding the location. (It's a suite within a building.) When I arrived I texted to let her know and she opened the door for me. The suite is very clean and a calming atmosphere. Everything was very professional. I opted for the relaxing 60 minute massage. Carolina followed up in person to confirm that today my goal was to relax. She asked about any allergies and suggested lavender lotion. The process felt very comfortable. I was given privacy and the empty room to disrobe and her ready. She knocked and asked if I was ready for her to come in. The massage was great! There was a bit of aromatherapy. Carolina communicated well and checked in to make sure the pressure was okay for me. She told me at the end that my neck was very tense. She did a little bit of work on it. At the end she gave me a bottle of water, reminded me to hydrate, and suggested that a monthly treatment would help my very tense neck/back. I highly recommend Carolina! I left feeling as relaxed as I was on vacation. This woman has healing hands.”“After undergoing multiple medical treatments, my body was going through so much. Carolina's lymphatic drainage massage didn't just help--it turned my condition 180 degrees.I cannot recommend Carolina enough. Every session leaves me feeling 100% restored. She is truly the best massage therapist I know and a vital part of my wellness journey.”“Carolina is a gifted and skilled massage therapist. Her sessions are both relaxing and therapeutic, and have greatly helped the chronic tension that lives in my neck and shoulders. The massage space is beautiful, peaceful, and expertly maintained. I recommend her highly.”Renew Healing Body Massage remains dedicated to supporting the wellness of their clients.For more information about Renew Healing Body Massage, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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