INKITT, BACKED BY KHOSLA, NEA AND KLEINER PERKINS, ANNOUNCES INKITT IRONBLOOD: THE FIRST MICRODRAMA PLATFORM FOR ACTION

Inkitt Ironblood

The creator of Inkitt CandyJar, the #1 US-based microdrama app, expands its AI-driven entertainment engine into streaming’s most untapped genres.

In an era of generic ‘AI slop’, we are building the antidote: stories so well scripted, cinematic and precise they are genuinely indistinguishable from the most successful Hollywood productions.” — Ali Albazaz, CEO and Founder of Inkitt

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inkitt , the company behind Inkitt CandyJar , today announced Inkitt Ironblood : the first AI-native streaming app built exclusively for Action, Superhero, and Sci-Fi content. The first four trailers are now available to watch and audiences can sign up to be among the first to experience the app when it arrives July 15.The announcement marks a defining moment for Inkitt, which has spent years perfecting an AI-driven content pipeline in romance and fantasy. With more than 50 million users and one million paid subscribers across its apps, Inkitt has built what it calls the operating system for storytellers - using audience intelligence to systematically generate blockbuster franchises. Inkitt Ironblood is the first time that the predictive IP pipeline is aimed at a demographic that has never had a dedicated microdrama destination. And unlike anything that has come before it, every episode is produced using AI-generated video.“We’ve proven the model in romance and fantasy to millions of users,” said Ali Albazaz, CEO and Founder of Inkitt. “Now we’re taking our operating system into new genres, new formats, and new audiences. There is no microdrama app specifically for Action, Sci-Fi, and Superheroes. Inkitt Ironblood is it - and we’re building it entirely with AI.”The Untapped Market PotentialThe commercial demand for these genres is substantial, yet vastly underserved in short-form streaming. Action and adventure holds the #1 spot in total lifetime box office revenue, sci-fi and fantasy viewership has grown 52 percent year-over-year and superhero series generate 3.5 times the audience demand of the average series, yet 80 percent fewer titles exist to meet that demand.Inkitt Ironblood is engineered to close this gap. Action, sci-fi, and superhero stories are precisely the genres where AI video’s capacity for large-scale battle scenes, otherworldly visuals, and high-flying spectacle provides the ultimate creative and commercial edge. These are blockbusters that would be prohibitively expensive to produce via traditional live-action; AI makes them possible at scale.How the IP Pipeline WorksInkitt Ironblood is AI-native from discovery to screen, while keeping human storytellers at the center of the ecosystem. Emerging authors upload manuscripts to Inkitt’s platform, where a proprietary 1,200-feature behavioral model identifies stories with blockbuster potential. Then, the most promising scripts are brought to life using Inkitt’s proprietary Cinematic AI video production tool, generating Hollywood-quality footage at a fraction of traditional timelines and costs.“AI video is scaling at an unprecedented pace, and with Inkitt Ironblood, we’re setting the standard,” Albazaz added. “In an era flooded with generic ‘AI slop’, we are building the antidote: stories so well scripted, cinematic and precise they are genuinely indistinguishable from the most successful Hollywood productions. We’re proving that AI-first production, done right, is the future of premium entertainment.”Inkitt’s track record underscores the ambition. The Inkitt app holds over 400,000 stories, ensuring every book that comes to life on the screen is backed by proven IP. Inkitt CandyJar has been downloaded more than 10 million times and has billions of episodes streamed. A new Inkitt Galatea novel reaches one million dollars in sales every seven days. Inkitt Ironblood represents the company’s first fully AI-produced content slate - a new benchmark for what an AI-native content engine can achieve. The company is backed by Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and NEA.Inkitt Ironblood is available for early sign-up now at ironblood.com. The app is expected to launch July 15th.About InkittInkitt is the AI-driven entertainment company redefining how stories are discovered, distributed, and experienced. Founded in 2015 by Ali Albazaz, Inkitt uses audience intelligence to identify breakout stories before they become hits, producing bestsellers at 40x the success rate of traditional publishers.The Inkitt pipeline begins where talent is found: on Inkitt, the writer discovery platform where emerging authors upload manuscripts and ReadRank, Inkitt’s proprietary model, analyzes over 1,200 behavioral signals to predict which stories have breakout potential. The most compelling titles graduate to Inkitt Galatea, Inkitt’s bestselling fiction app, where they are rigorously A/B tested until they become a million dollar novel. From there, the most bingeable stories are adapted into shows for Inkitt CandyJar, the leading U.S. microdrama streaming platform where users are consuming 80 million episodes per month. Now, with Inkitt Ironblood, Inkitt is taking its AI-native content engine into entirely new territory - producing the world’s first fully AI-generated action, superhero, and sci-fi microdrama slate.Together, these platforms form a flywheel that takes an unknown author’s manuscript and transforms it into AI-produced premium entertainment. Under Albazaz’s leadership, Inkitt has reached 1 million paid subscribers across Galatea and CandyJar, cementing its position as one of the most innovative forces in entertainment today.Learn more at Inkitt.com | Galatea.com | Candyjar.com | Ironblood.com

Inkitt Ironblood First Look

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