Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary with Summer of Exploration Events

Summer 2026 Events at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Shuttle Atlantis at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Visitor Complex to Honor America’s Pioneering Spirit with Monthlong Lineup of Celebrations

As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, there is no better place to reflect on America’s achievements in discovery, exploration and innovation than here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.” — Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex invites guests to discover our nation’s pioneering spirit and bold mission to travel beyond our planet as the visitor complex honors the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.Beginning in July, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will host a dynamic lineup of events celebrating the curiosity, courage and innovation that continue to define America’s journey into space at the place where the nation continues to reach for the stars, and this year, the Moon.“This summer is a celebration of the American spirit of discovery,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, there is no better place to reflect on America’s achievements in exploration and innovation than here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where history has been made for generations and the future of spaceflight continues to unfold, every day.”From milestone anniversaries and immersive festivals to patriotic celebrations and astronaut appearances, guests of all ages can experience the excitement of exploration through special programming throughout the summer:July 1–31, 2026Anniversary of the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour: Wednesday, July 22, 2026Celebrate six decades of exploration, discovery and unforgettable journeys with the 60th Anniversary of the iconic Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour. Throughout July, guests can enjoy a parkwide celebration honoring one of the visitor complex’s most beloved experiences.Special offerings and activations throughout the month include commemorative bus decals, themed photo opportunities, collectible pins, enhanced VIP and Explore Tour experiences and nostalgic tributes to the history of the bus tours.250 Space Dreams: July 1–31, 2026A special monthlong experience featuring a giveaway of 250 prizes to guests, highlighting America’s 250th anniversary and the spirit of exploration, innovation and the dreamers who dared to push beyond Earth’s boundaries.All-American Block Party: July 3–5, 2026Celebrate Independence Day weekend with patriotic festivities, music and family-friendly entertainment throughout the visitor complex. Guests can enjoy a live DJ in NASA Central daily from noon to 4 p.m., hula hoop contests, interactive activities inside Space Shuttle Atlantisand special robotics demonstrations from the Pink Team robotics group.STS-135 Anniversary - Atlantis’ Last Flight: July 10–12, 2026Join the visitor complex in commemorating the anniversary of STS-135, the final mission of Space Shuttle Atlantisand the final flight of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program in July 2011.Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy special astronaut appearances, fireside chats and meet-and-greet opportunities with confirmed STS-135 astronauts Chris Ferguson, Sandy Magnus, Rex Walheim and Doug Hurley*. Former Shuttle Launch Director Mike Leinbach is scheduled to host a featured astronaut panel discussing the historic mission and legacy of the shuttle era.Programming throughout the weekend will also include:• Annual passholder-exclusive astronaut experiences• Public astronaut meet-and-greet and photo opportunities inside Space Shuttle Atlantis• A commemorative banner signing opportunity for guests• Special appearances by additional shuttle subject matter experts• A patriotic drone show on the evening of July 11• Evening viewing experiences and themed nighttime offeringsThe Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction experience will pause during select live astronaut programming.*Check the events calendar for confirmed astronaut appearances throughout the weekend.Moon Fest: July 17–19, 2026Celebrate the 57th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic Moon landing during Moon Fest 2026, a nostalgic, vintage-inspired weekend honoring America’s past and future lunar exploration missions.Guests are encouraged to embrace the “Vintage Chic” theme with retro-inspired attire while enjoying themed photo opportunities throughout the visitor complex, including special lunar rover photo ops at the Apollo/Saturn V Center.Weekend activities will also include:• Hands-on family activities inside Space Shuttle Atlantis, including coloring sheets and build-your-own Orion splashdown capsule crafts• Apollo-to-Artemis presentations led by visitor complex experts inside Journey To Mars• Appearances by Astro and Orbit, the all-American space comedy duo• Interactive educational experiences exploring both the Apollo and Artemis missions• Commemorative America 250-themed pin giveawaysAmerican Aviation Weekend: July 31–August 2, 2026American Aviation Weekend is a three-day celebration of flight, innovation and the pioneers who continue to push the boundaries of the skies.Throughout the weekend, guests can experience aviation-themed programming and activities across the visitor complex, including:• A special aircraft flyover experience• Meet-and-greet opportunities with pilots and astronaut pilots• Atlantis Aviation Center experiences featuring interactive activities, themed photo opportunities and a “future pilot” selfie station• Special aviation-themed IMAXpresentations• Themed collectible pin giveawaysAll events are included with admission unless otherwise noted.For more information and updates on summer events, visit Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.About Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexGo beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Named the No. 1 U.S. Attraction by Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex gets visitors up close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut , feel the rumble of a rocket launch, and so much more. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The popular two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of $45 per day, is now available for $91 per adult and $81 per child. Single-day admission is $77 per adult; $67 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com

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