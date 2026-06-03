Freesky Marks Five Years With 'Forged in Five': Celebrating Raw Power, Relentless Terrain, & the Riders Who Demand More

Warrior Pro M-530 Ranger Air M-540 Swift Horse Pro X-6E

FREESKY celebrates five years of all-terrain electric performance with its new anniversary campaign.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To honor five years of building the most trusted all-terrain electric bikes on the market, FREESKY today launched its "Forged in Five" anniversary campaign. The celebration features exclusive offers on the Warrior Pro M-530, Ranger Air M-540, and Swift Horse Pro X-6E; three powerful machines built to push limits, tackle relentless terrain, and redefine what electric power means for serious riders.Five years ago, FREESKY set out to answer a question that the electric bike industry had long ignored: what does a truly powerful, truly reliable all-terrain eBike look like, and why should riders have to pay a premium brand tax to get one? Today, with thousands of riders across North America and the UK, and backed by 20 years of manufacturing expertise, FREESKY has its answer.To mark this milestone, the brand is launching “Forged in Five”, an anniversary campaign that reflects everything FREESKY stands for: relentless performance, engineering integrity, and the belief that the road, the trail, and the mountain belong to everyone.Built on 20 Years. Driven by a Single Vision.FREESKY was founded in 2021, but its roots run 20 years deeper. Long before the brand name existed, FREESKY’s engineering team was deep in the trenches of global bicycle development; designing frames, testing drivetrains, and manufacturing complete bikes for some of the world’s most recognized names. That factory-floor knowledge is baked into every weld, every motor spec, and every component choice that goes into a FREESKY bike.The brand’s vision is unambiguous: to be the world’s most trusted authority in all-terrain electric power, inspiring a global community to push beyond their limits. For FREESKY, that’s not a tagline; it’s an operating principle.Forged in Five: The Anniversary OfferAs part of the “Forged in Five” campaign, FREESKY is making its most powerful lineup more accessible than ever. Three flagship models are featured in the anniversary offer, each representing a distinct chapter in the FREESKY story.Warrior Pro M-530The Warrior Pro M-530 is FREESKY’s most uncompromising machine. Powered by 4000W dual motors, it delivers a surge of torque that doesn’t ask permission from the terrain. Whether it’s a 35-degree incline, a muddy forest track, or a stretch of open road, the Warrior Pro M-530 treats them all the same.. something to be conquered.- 4000W dual motors, untamed and unleashed- Distinctive design built to turn heads- Full suspension, no terrain off limits- Made for those who ride beyond the road- Anniversary pricing from: US $1,749Ranger Air M-540The Ranger Air M-540 reframes what dual-motor power is for. Here, 3500W isn’t about aggression; it’s about ease. The kind of ease that makes a long ride feel short, a steep climb feel flat, and every journey feel like it was designed for you. Paired with full suspension and a low step-over frame, the Ranger Air M-540 is built for riders who want to go farther, feel better, and never feel the effort.- Dual 3500W motors, effortlessly smooth- Low step-over frame, easy on and off- Full suspension, every road tamed- Built for comfort, made for distance- Anniversary pricing from: US $1,249Swift Horse Pro X-6EThe Swift Horse Pro X-6E is for riders who think in miles. Equipped with a Bafang 3500W motor and Samsung battery cells, it delivers the kind of smooth, predictable power and extended range that removes every reason not to ride. This is FREESKY’s precision instrument: quietly built, deeply reliable, and ready to go further than you planned.- Bafang 3500W motor, smooth and precise- Samsung cells, reliability you can trust- Extended range, go further every ride- Quality and endurance, no compromises- Anniversary pricing from: US $1,549About FREESKYFREESKY is an all-terrain electric bike brand founded in 2021, built on 20 years of bicycle manufacturing expertise. With a mission to deliver heavy-duty electric performance on the toughest terrains, without the premium brand tax, FREESKY has grown into a trusted name among serious riders across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Every FREESKY bike ships with a 2-year warranty, access to the Freesky Academy DIY video library, and 24-hour remote support.Learn more at https://www.freeskycycle.com

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