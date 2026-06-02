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MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox announces appointments to Utah Supreme Court

What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will announce two appointments to the Utah Supreme Court.

When:
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
10:50 a.m.

Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Utah Supreme Court appointees and their families

Media availability:
A media Q&A with Gov. Cox and the appointees will follow the announcement.

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MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox announces appointments to Utah Supreme Court

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