MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox announces appointments to Utah Supreme Court

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will announce two appointments to the Utah Supreme Court. When:

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

10:50 a.m. Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Utah Supreme Court appointees and their families Media availability:

A media Q&A with Gov. Cox and the appointees will follow the announcement.

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