For the second year in a row, Espacio Vogue Miami:Runway Edition returned to Miami Swim Week, earning widespread acclaim

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Miami Swim Week, Espacio Vogue Miami: Runway Edition, presented by Shark Beauty, brought together a curated selection of swimwear and resortwear brands to showcase some of their most distinctive collections on the runway.For this special edition, Vogue Mexico and Latin America joined forces with Paraiso Miami Swim Week to celebrate the season with an exclusive event that highlighted the creativity and diversity of Latin American fashion. Espacio Vogue Miami: Runway Edition welcomed an audience of designers, creatives, industry leaders, media representatives, influencers, and celebrities, who gathered for a private cocktail reception before experiencing a runway presentation curated by the team behind one of fashion’s most influential publications.Among the Latin American brands featured in this edition were: Elsie Méndez powered by Hernán Zajar, Palondré The Label, Sandmade Swimwear, Eight Swimwear, Ruta del Sol, Bikini Beach, Tulux Resortwear, Doblespiral, Gengi Swimwear, Delalú, Etnia 36, Oceanus, Gaya Joyas, and Savy Savy, each celebrating a unique perspective on contemporary resort wear, swimwear, and beach culture.With this event, Vogue Mexico and Latin America concluded another successful Miami Swim Week, further strengthening its presence in Miami—a city that serves as a vibrant meeting point for the many cultures, creative voices, and fashion communities that define Latin America today.For more information, visit our website: Vogue.mxEmiliano Martinez-Requejo - PR & Communications Manager emiliano.martinez@condenast.com.mxEnrique SanchezArmas - PR & Communications Director enrique.sanchezarmas@condenast.com.mxPhotos Credit: Agustin Lingals.

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