Nicole Caley Selected as Top Youth Mentor of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Nicole Caley at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Caley , Sr Director - AP Shared Services at The Aspen Group and Youth Mentor, was recently selected as Top Youth Mentor of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With nearly three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Caley has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Caley is a Senior Director - AP Shared Services at The Aspen Group, where she leads the strategic direction, operational performance, and continuous transformation of the AP function across a large multi-brand healthcare organization. The Aspen Group is a leading healthcare services organization that supports more than 1,400 healthcare locations across 46 states through brands including Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio, and Lovet Pet Health Care. The organization serves millions of patients each year with a mission to bring better healthcare to more people. In this role, she oversees the end-to-end Accounts Payable strategy and operations, ensuring financial accuracy, strong controls, and scalable processes that support a rapidly growing healthcare platform.Prior roles include Chapter President of the Institute of Finance and Management, where she officially launched the Illinois Chapter, and led a talented group of accounting professionals. As President, she was responsible for planning and executing all chapter meetings, sharing ideas, and ensuring that the chapter remains innovative and collaborative.She was also Senior Accounts Payable Director at AAR, where she provided operational, managerial and strategic leadership to the A/P Shared Services Group for both our Commercial and Government Business.For over 3 years Ms. Caley was also a member of the Board of Directors of True Mentors, a Social Impact Mentor-ship Network, that gives ambitious and goal driven individuals opportunities to bridge their skills gap and enhance their passions. Their simple platform gives leaders of the next generation a way to connect with successful leaders in business, sports, and philanthropic organizations whom they would otherwise not have access to. A TRUE network where successful leaders obtain value while mentoring those who are driven to learn and grow.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to relationship development, communication training, customer satisfaction, communication, strategy, resource allocation, skill development, strategic initiatives, aging reports, computer literacy, vendor management, clear communications, organization skills, relationship building, and workload prioritization.Prior to her career, Ms. Caley earned her B.A. in Accounting and Forensic Accounting and her M.B.A. in Organizational Leadership and Organizational Development from Benedictine University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Caley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December for her selection as Top Youth Mentor of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Ms. Caley is deeply committed to mentoring teenage boys in the foster care system and has been doing so for the past 2.5 years in the Phoenix area, working closely with a home of 10 boys. In this role, she provides consistent support, guidance, and encouragement during some of the most formative—and often challenging—years of their lives. Her focus includes helping them navigate school responsibilities, improve their academic performance, and develop the life skills needed to succeed beyond the classroom.Beyond academics, she prioritizes simply showing up—attending their events, celebrating milestones, and being a steady, reliable presence in their lives. For many of these young men, who have experienced significant and often unimaginable trauma, having someone who listens, cares, and follows through can make a meaningful difference. On her own time and using her own resources, she also makes it a priority to ensure that birthdays, holidays, and other meaningful moments are recognized and celebrated, helping create a sense of normalcy and belonging.While her goal is to support their growth and confidence, this experience has been equally transformative for me. The resilience, strength, and perspective these young men bring have had a profound impact on her own life, shaping how she views leadership, connection, and purpose.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Caley for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Caley attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, reading and cooking. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicole-caley-mba-apm-apsc-arm-91629818/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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