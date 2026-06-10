7 Mindsets Announces 17th Annual Ultimate Life Summit, Inspiring Youth to Discover Their Extraordinary Potential

Weeklong experience empowers teens with the mindsets, tools, and confidence to pursue their dreams and create positive change in their communities

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, a leader in mindset-based empowerment, will welcome youth and mentors from across the United States and around the world to its 17th annual Ultimate Life Summit (ULS), a transformational week designed to help students unlock their full potential and build a powerful vision for their future.

The Ultimate Life Summit will take place July 12–19, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. ULS is designed for youth ages 15–18 who are ready to embrace growth, connect with peers globally, and take meaningful action toward the life they want to live. Throughout the week, participants experience mindset sessions, supportive community-building, and activities designed to help them overcome limiting beliefs and step into leadership.

“At ULS, students discover what’s possible when they shift how they think about themselves and their future,” said Scott Shickler, co-founder of 7 Mindsets. “They don’t just leave inspired, they leave with clearer purpose, stronger confidence, and practical tools to take action on their dreams.”

Since 2009, ULS has helped students identify their unique strengths and deepest passions in an environment that fosters self-acceptance, meaningful connection, and motivation. Grounded in the 7 Mindsets—research-based ways of thinking developed from studying thousands of the world’s happiest and most successful individuals—ULS reinforces a simple truth: success is driven less by what people know, and more by how they think.

The summit is sponsored by 7 Mindsets in partnership with the Magic Wand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to activating youth to affect positive change in their own lives, their communities, and the world. Following the weeklong summit, students stay connected and engaged through monthly virtual alumni meetups and put their learning into action through the Live to Give Challenge, where alumni lead service projects in their communities, empowering them to inspire and uplift others.

Learn more about the 2026 Ultimate Life Summit here or contact Yessica O’Connor, 7 Mindsets Director of Strategic Growth, at yessica@7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools, districts, and organizations nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth and drive measurable impact. Its highly effective programs, validated at ESSA Level 2, have been proven to improve student engagement, behavior, attendance, and academic achievement, including in a 2025 independent research study. 7 Mindsets has been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states, and in 2025, was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America for the third time.

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