Franciscan Advisory Services Unveils Mission-First Consulting Model to Transform Senior Living Communities

The future of senior living requires more than spreadsheets and strategic plans – it requires heart.” — Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where senior living organizations face unprecedented operational complexity and financial pressures, Franciscan Advisory Services (FAS) today announced a unique mission-focused consulting model that blends proven industry expertise with the compassionate legacy of Franciscan Ministries. This innovative approach helps senior living communities achieve financial sustainability while staying true to their core values of stewardship, purpose, and compassion.Backed by more than 130 years of healthcare and senior living leadership through Franciscan Ministries, FAS combines sophisticated strategic master planning with operational excellence and real-world experience in operating mission-driven communities. This integrated approach positions FAS to help organizations strengthen occupancy, improve operational performance, and optimize expansion strategies - while elevating the resident experience and promoting purposeful aging."The future of senior living requires more than spreadsheets and strategic plans – it requires heart," said Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services. "Organizations need strategic partners who understand both the financial realities and the profound responsibility of serving older adults with dignity and purpose. Being part of Franciscan Ministries gives FAS a unique advantage – a mission-centered philosophy that aligns performance with the well-being of the residents and communities we serve."As part of this mission-focused strategy, FAS is launching its industry campaign entitled "Mission-Aligned: Building Communities with Purpose, Stewardship and Compassion", which will include valuable resources and insights for the senior living, healthcare and religious sectors."Today's senior living organizations face growing pressure to improve financial performance while elevating resident experience and planning strategically for the future," said Jeff Lundeen, Vice President of Development for Franciscan Advisory Services. "Sustainable success goes beyond margins. It requires aligning operational excellence, financial stewardship, mission, and resident experience into a unified strategy that strengthens organizations and builds healthier, more resilient communities."The campaign's inaugural launch highlights the collaborative expertise behind the Franciscan Advisory Services platform, which brings together a premier team of senior living professionals with deep expertise across finance, operations, development, sales and marketing, emerging technology and mission integration.Drawing from direct operational leadership experience within Franciscan Ministries, the FAS team brings firsthand understanding of the challenges providers face – from occupancy and workforce pressures to evolving consumer expectations and long-term capital stewardship. This combination of strategic insight and operational experience enables FAS to deliver practical, mission-focused solutions that improve performance and strengthen market position."Senior living organizations today are seeking guidance that is both visionary and practical," added Umanskiy. "Our clients benefit from services shaped not only by market intelligence and performance analytics, but by real experience supporting residents, empowering teams and navigating the evolving realities of senior living."Unlike traditional consulting firms focused primarily on transactional performance, Franciscan Advisory Services approaches every engagement through a mission-focused lens – recognizing that financial stewardship, operational excellence, workforce culture and resident experience are deeply interconnected.Guided by the Franciscan Ministries mission to Celebrate Life and Serve With Joy, Franciscan Advisory Services is redefining what senior living consulting can deliver – helping organizations create stronger cultures, improve operational performance, drive sustainable growth, and build communities where residents, families and team members can truly thrive.About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services (FAS) is a mission-driven senior living consulting and real estate development organization providing strategic guidance, master planning and operational expertise, and growth solutions to senior living communities across the continuum of care. Backed by the legacy and experience of Franciscan Ministries and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , FAS brings together more than 130 years of mission-focused leadership, operational excellence and compassionate service. For more information visit franciscanadvisoryservices.com.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries' charitable, community-based programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.Interview OpportunitiesSubject matter experts and quoted individuals are available for media interviews. To arrange an interview, please contact:Patrick SchuererVice President of Communications and Brand StrategyFranciscan MinistriesFranciscan Advisory ServicesEmail: pschuerer@franciscanminstries.orgDirect: 331.318.5130

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