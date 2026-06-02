Dallas’ Architecture-Themed Form Follows Fitness 5K Surpasses $2 Million Raised Since its Inception for Design Education

Representatives from the Form Follows Fitness 5K, The Architecture and Design Foundation and presenting sponsor Blackson Brick celebrate the presentation of a $221,358.07 donation generated through the 2026 race season. Funds support educational programs, Community members, architects, designers, engineers and runners gather following the Form Follows Fitness 5K ceremonial check presentation at Community Beer Company. The 2026 race season raised $221,358.07 for The Architecture and Design Foundation, helpi Participants take off during the first official Form Follows Fitness social run of the 2027 race season. Hosted by Community Beer Company, the monthly runs continue through January 2027, bringing together architecture, design, engineering and fitness enth

15th anniversary year generated more than $221,000 while celebrating Dallas architecture, fitness and civic pride

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas’ signature architecture-themed race celebrated another milestone year as the Form Follows Fitness 5K , presented by Blackson Brick, gathered runners, architects, designers, civic leaders and community supporters at Community Beer Company for a ceremonial check presentation benefiting The Architecture and Design Foundation The brewery hosted four social runs leading up to the 2026 race and will continue hosting monthly runs on the third Saturday of each month through January 2027.The 2026 race season generated $221,358.07, the third-highest fundraising total in event history, bringing the event’s lifetime charitable impact to more than $2 million raised. The 15th anniversary year also set records with 3,973 registrations, $308,000 in sponsorship revenue and 184 industry teams participating. Since its inception, more than 44,500 participants have taken part in the race.The event has evolved beyond a 5K, uniting the architecture, engineering, construction, planning and fitness communities to support educational opportunities, research, public programming and greater appreciation of the built environment.Following the check presentation, participants kicked off the first official monthly social run leading into the 2027 race season.“The AD EX Form Follows Fitness 5K really began from a simple moment of inspiration during a Saturday morning walking tour in 2010,” said Patrick Glenn. “What started as a meaningful idea has grown into a Dallas tradition that celebrates architecture, promotes public engagement and supports educational programs and scholarships for future generations of designers and architects.”Glenn said one of the event’s greatest achievements has been strengthening the connection between the public and the architecture and design community while supporting educational initiatives and scholarships.For Briar Glenn, the race’s continued growth reflects the power of community collaboration.“Celebrating the Form Follows Fitness 5K’s 15th anniversary is a tremendous milestone,” she said. “What began as an idea to bring our industry colleagues, partners and the community together around a shared commitment to wellness and the celebration of Dallas’ iconic architecture has grown into something far greater than Patrick and I ever imagined.”She noted that the race has become the Foundation’s largest fundraising event while helping expand programs including Designing My Future camps, Build Your City!, exhibitions and educational programming.Norman Alston said the race reflects Dallas’ architectural spirit.“I love that the Form Follows Fitness 5K was born out of walking through our city and looking at the architecture,” Alston said. “It’s testimony to the quality of Dallas architecture that, besides being beautiful, it can inspire people in other important aspects of their lives.”According to Eric Lindberg, the event remains the largest industry gathering of its kind in North Texas, bringing together architects, runners, walkers, families, friends and coworkers. Participants travel through the West End, Downtown, the Arts District and Uptown before finishing at Klyde Warren Park.“Every year, the commitment and support from the architecture industry for the race blows me away,” Lindberg said.Marc Blackson said supporting the event aligns naturally with the company’s mission.“Supporting Form Follows Fitness is not only a commitment to giving back, it’s a strategic alignment of business objectives with meaningful impact, strengthening both the Foundation and the architecture community it serves,” Blackson said.About The Architecture and Design FoundationThe Architecture and Design Foundation serves as North Texas’ public gateway to architecture, design and the built environment. Through education, public programming and community engagement, the organization helps residents understand how thoughtful design shapes where people live, work, learn and gather.A cornerstone of its mission is Designing My Future, a camp series for students ages 6 to 18 that introduces architecture, engineering and construction through hands-on learning. The Foundation also offers programs such as Build Your City!, LEGO build days, workshops, architecture tours, exhibitions and public discussions exploring sustainability, preservation, planning and the future of cities.Each year, the organization awards $40,000 to $60,000 in scholarships, fellowships and research grants to high school students, university students and emerging professionals. Funds raised through Form Follows Fitness help keep programs accessible, support underserved youth and first-generation college students, preserve Dallas’ architectural legacy and cultivate the next generation of designers, planners and civic leaders.The Form Follows Fitness 5K, presented by Blackson Brick and benefiting The Architecture and Design Foundation, celebrates Dallas architecture through a scenic race experience showcasing the city’s skyline and iconic urban design. Registration is now open for the 2027 Form Follows Fitness 5K, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, at Klyde Warren Park. More information is available at formfollowsfitness.com.

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