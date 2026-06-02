Barnstable County Celebrates 341 Years of Service to Cape Cod

Published on: June 2, 2026

June 2, 2026 marks the 341st anniversary of Barnstable County, commemorating the day in 1685 when the legislature of Plymouth Colony established Barnstable, Bristol, and Plymouth Counties.

At the time, the creation of counties helped bring government closer to residents who otherwise faced long journeys to conduct official business. For the people of Cape Cod, the establishment of Barnstable County provided a more accessible way to address local needs and participate in civic life.

More than three centuries later, Barnstable County continues to serve the region through a wide range of programs and services that support Cape Cod’s communities. From public health and environmental protection to emergency preparedness, cooperative extension programs, human services, and regional planning, the County remains committed to helping the Cape’s towns work together to address shared challenges and opportunities.

As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the generations of public servants, community leaders, and residents who have helped shape Barnstable County’s history and contribute to its continued success.

Learn more about the history of Barnstable County:

https://loom.ly/YbQpnhM

Here’s to 341 years of service, collaboration, and community.