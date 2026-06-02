Mark Hurt Law Firm Expands with New Offices in Kingsport, Tennessee and Roanoke, Virginia

Mark Hurt Law Firm has opened new offices in Kingsport, TN, and Roanoke, VA, expanding access to its services across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Hurt Law Firm has expanded its regional presence with the opening of new office locations in Kingsport, Tennessee and Roanoke, Virginia. The expansion increases the firm’s ability to serve injury victims, disabled individuals, and families throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia while providing clients with immediate access to experienced legal representation.

The new Kingsport office is located at 108 East Main Street, Suite #202 in downtown Kingsport, while the Roanoke office is located in the Professional Arts Building at 30 Franklin Road SW in downtown Roanoke.

For more than 30 years, Mark Hurt Law Firm has represented clients in personal injury and Social Security Disability matters across Virginia and Tennessee. The firm handles a wide range of cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, and disability benefits claims.

The expansion reflects continued demand for experienced legal representation in communities throughout the Appalachian region, particularly for individuals dealing with serious injuries or medical conditions that prevent them from working.

“Opening offices in Kingsport and Roanoke allows us to better serve clients across two growing regions while remaining accessible to the communities we represent,” attorney Mark Hurt said. “Many people facing injuries or disabilities are already dealing with financial pressure and uncertainty about the future. Having a local office can make the process of getting legal help easier and more manageable.”

The Kingsport office strengthens the firm’s presence in the Tri-Cities area and will serve clients throughout Northeast Tennessee, including Bristol, Johnson City, Church Hill, and surrounding communities. The Roanoke office expands accessibility for clients throughout the Roanoke Valley and nearby Southwest Virginia areas.

The firm’s practice remains focused on representing individuals rather than insurance companies or large corporations. In injury cases, the firm represents clients on a contingency fee basis, meaning there are no upfront attorney fees unless compensation is recovered.

Mark Hurt Law Firm is also widely known for representing clients pursuing Social Security Disability benefits. Disability claims frequently involve extensive medical documentation, administrative appeals, and hearings before administrative law judges. The firm assists clients throughout every stage of the process, including initial applications and denied claims.

Both new office locations will offer free consultations for personal injury and Social Security Disability matters.

Office Locations:

Mark Hurt Law Firm – Kingsport Office

108 East Main Street, Ste #202

Kingsport, TN 37660

Phone: 423-726-7763

Mark Hurt Law Firm – Roanoke Office

300 Professional Arts Building

30 Franklin Road, SW

Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: 423-726-7763

About The Mark Hurt Law Firm

With offices throughout Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, The Mark Hurt Law Firm brings more than 30 years of legal experience to clients facing personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, black lung claims, and wrongful death matters. The firm is committed to providing compassionate, results-driven representation and helping injured individuals and families move forward with confidence.

For more information about the firm’s personal injury practice or to schedule a free consultation, visit: https://www.markhurtlawfirm.com

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