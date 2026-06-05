Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy Announces Specialized Midlife and Menopause Therapy Support for Women in Marin County

Licensed therapist Michelle Baumgartner brings integrative, somatic-focused counseling to women navigating perimenopause and midlife emotional transitions in CA

Midlife is a sacred threshold that invites us to ask who we are beyond our previous roles” — Michelle Baumgartner, Licensed Clinical Social Worker #21472

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy has announced a specialized service for women navigating the perimenopause to menopause transition in Marin County and throughout California.This is a vital area of support. Estimates suggest that approximately 6,000 women officially transition into menopause each day in the United States, which means about 1.3 million women enter this important stage of midlife each year. By 2030, an estimated 1.2 billion women worldwide will be menopausal or postmenopausal.The service focuses on the emotional, psychological, relational, and psychospiritual aspects of midlife and menopause. Women in this stage of life may experience anxiety, panic, mood swings, irritability, grief, sleep disruption, hot flashes, identity changes, relationship stress, or the resurfacing of earlier trauma. While many menopause conversations focus primarily on symptom management, Michelle Baumgartner, LCSW, also supports women in exploring the deeper meaning of this transition.“Menopause is often discussed through the lens of loss, including loss of fertility, youth, or vitality,” said Michelle Baumgartner, LCSW. “Those experiences are real and deserve care. At the same time, menopause can also be understood as a profound rite of passage, a psychospiritual transition that invites reflection, inner listening, and a new relationship with identity, purpose, and the body.”Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy provides support for women who are managing anxiety, depression, emotional reactivity, grief, relationship strain, or unresolved trauma during midlife. Baumgartner’s work includes mindful, compassionate, somatic-based psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. For women seeking a deeper exploration of what is shifting internally, sessions may also include guided inner exploration, attention to body wisdom, and creative processes.Psychotherapy is not a substitute for medical diagnosis or medical treatment. Women experiencing menopause symptoms are encouraged to consult with a qualified medical provider for questions about hormone therapy, medication, and other medical treatment options. Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy focuses on the emotional, relational, and psychospiritual dimensions of this life transition.Baumgartner offers psychotherapy for women in midlife who want support, meeting this passage with presence, curiosity, and care. Sessions are available in person in San Rafael and online throughout California.More information about Michelle Baumgartner Psychotherapy’s midlife and menopause therapy support is available at https://www.michellebaumgartnertherapy.com/therapist-san-rafael-womens-health-wellness-midlife General information about menopause and the menopause transition is available from https://menopause.org/professional-resources/menopause-journal-nm About Michelle Baumgartner PsychotherapyMichelle Baumgartner, LCSW, provides psychotherapy in San Rafael, CA-based practice located at 1330 Lincoln Ave #310, San Rafael, CA 94901, and online throughout California. Her areas of focus include trauma therapy, somatic therapy, grief and loss, cancer support counseling, and midlife transition counseling for women. Her work integrates mindfulness, somatic awareness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and compassionate inquiry to support adults through emotionally significant life transitions.

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