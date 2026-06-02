Kruse Law Firm Welcomes Criminal Defence Lawyer Ed Ducharme To Toronto Defence Team

Veteran litigator, known for securing acquittals in high-stakes cases, joins firm's elite trial group

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kruse Law has bolstered its trial-tested defence team with the addition of criminal litigator Ed Ducharme, who joins the firm's Toronto office effective April 2026. Ducharme, formerly of Hicks Adams LLP, brings a track record of securing acquittals in complex and serious cases, including attempted murder and sexual interference charges.

Ducharme's formidable courtroom presence is built on a strong academic foundation, including a Master of Laws (LLM) from Osgoode Hall Law School, which he has leveraged to secure acquittals in some of the most serious criminal matters. His work spans sexual offences, aggravated assault and high-stakes violent crime prosecutions where the evidence appeared overwhelming yet the Crown's case crumbled under rigorous cross-examination.

Renowned for his direct, no-nonsense approach, Ducharme focuses on systematically dismantling the Crown's case, a strategy that has consistently delivered results for clients facing charges in impaired driving, domestic assault and sexual offence cases. His practice concentrates on areas where Kruse Law has established itself as a leading defence firm across Ontario, making this partnership a natural fit for both the lawyer and the firm's expanding Toronto operations.

Before joining Kruse Law, Ducharme served as an associate at Hicks Adams LLP, one of Canada's largest criminal law firms, where he honed his skills defending clients in Ontario's busiest courthouses. His tenure there included numerous withdrawals and stays of proceedings in complex prosecutions, demonstrating his ability to identify fatal weaknesses in the Crown's evidence before cases even reach trial.

Ducharme is also someone who has published commentary on emerging legal issues, having authored a key analysis on the complexities of cannabis-impaired driving for the regulatory publication RegQuest. This specialized knowledge positions him at the forefront of defending clients against evolving impaired driving charges as law enforcement increasingly relies on drug recognition evaluations and roadside testing for cannabis intoxication.

A graduate of the University of King's College in Halifax before pursuing his legal education, Ducharme regularly appears before both the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice. His membership in the Ontario Criminal Lawyers' Association, which featured his profile in March 2025, reflects his standing within Ontario's criminal defence community and his commitment to the principles of vigorous advocacy that define the profession.

"Ed embodies the type of lawyer clients need when their futures are on the line: intelligent, strategic and relentless," says Mike Kruse, founding partner of Kruse Law. "His record speaks for itself. Ed's no-nonsense style and singular focus on challenging the Crown's case align perfectly with our firm's commitment to delivering the strongest possible defence for every client."

The addition of Ducharme strengthens Kruse Law's Toronto office at a critical time when the firm continues expanding its capacity to handle serious criminal matters across the Greater Toronto Area. His experience defending clients in cases ranging from domestic assault to attempted murder provides the firm with additional depth in trial advocacy and complex litigation management.

About Kruse Law

Kruse Law is a leading criminal defence firm serving clients across Ontario with offices in Toronto, Kitchener, London and Windsor. Founded in 1993 by former Crown prosecutor Mike Kruse, the firm brings unique insight into criminal prosecutions and leverages that experience to build powerful defences for clients facing impaired driving, sexual assault, domestic assault and other serious criminal charges. With decades of combined trial experience, Kruse Law maintains a commitment to protecting clients' rights while achieving the best possible outcomes through strategic, aggressive defence advocacy.

Individuals seeking a confidential and free consultation regarding a criminal matter can learn more about Ed Ducharme or contact the Kruse Law Toronto office directly at 1-800-699-0806.

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