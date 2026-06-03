Vic Garcia, 305 Miami Candles and Gift of Life Celebrate the Power of a Match

Limited-edition candle created exclusively for the Gift of Life Gala through a collaboration between Gift of Life, Vic Garcia, and 305 Miami Candles. Miami artist Vic Garcia created the exclusive artwork featured in the limited-edition Gift of Life collaboration. Gift of Life Marrow Registry facilitates blood stem cell and marrow transplants for patients battling life-threatening diseases around the world.

Limited-edition candle collection to be unveiled at the Gift of Life Gala celebrates art, community, and the lifesaving impact of donor matches.

This collaboration is a celebration of hope, connection, and the extraordinary impact that can happen when creativity and community come together.” — Robyn Malek CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami artist Vic Garcia , luxury fragrance brand 305 Miami Candles , and Gift of Life Marrow Registry have joined together for an exclusive limited-edition collaboration celebrating hope, human connection, and the power of a lifesaving match.The collaboration will be unveiled this evening at the Gift of Life Gala in New York City, one of the organization's signature fundraising events supporting its mission to save lives through donor-recipient matches.Created exclusively for the Gala, the collaboration features original artwork by renowned Miami artist Vic Garcia paired with a custom candle collection hand-poured by 305 Miami Candles. Guests attending the event will receive the commemorative candle as a tribute to the evening and a reminder of the lifesaving impact of Gift of Life's work.Gift of Life hosts major fundraising events in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and communities across the country, bringing together supporters committed to helping patients battling blood cancers and other life-threatening diseases find their lifesaving donor match.Known for his expressive freestyle artwork and unmistakable visual language, Garcia created exclusive artwork specifically for this collaboration, capturing themes of hope, human connection, and the extraordinary impact one person can have on another's life.Hand-poured in South Florida, 305 Miami Candles creates luxury fragrances inspired by the energy, warmth, and rhythm of Miami. Together, the artwork and candle create a sensory experience designed to honor Gift of Life's lifesaving work and the thousands of donor-recipient matches made possible through the organization."This collaboration is about more than art and fragrance," said Robin Jacobs and Gracy Weberman, co-founders of 305 Miami Candles. "It is a celebration of hope, connection, and the extraordinary impact that can happen when creativity and community come together in support of a greater purpose. Gift of Life is dedicated to finding the match that can save a life. We are honored to support an organization whose mission brings light, hope, and healing to so many families."Guests attending the Gala will receive the commemorative collaboration as both a tribute to the evening and a lasting reminder of Gift of Life's mission.The collaboration reflects a shared belief that art has the power to inspire, candles have the power to evoke meaningful memories, and every match has the power to create something extraordinary. Whether it is the striking of a match that lights a candle or the discovery of a donor match that offers a second chance at life, both begin with a spark of hope.ABOUT GIFT OF LIFE MARROW REGISTRYGift of Life Marrow Registry facilitates blood stem cell and marrow transplants for patients battling blood cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Since its founding, the organization has helped connect donors and recipients around the world, providing hope to families in need and creating lifesaving matches every day.ABOUT VIC GARCIAVic Garcia is a Miami-based artist recognized for his expressive freestyle artwork and distinctive visual style. Through his work, Garcia combines creativity, storytelling, and community engagement to create meaningful visual experiences that inspire connection.ABOUT 305 MIAMI CANDLES305 Miami Candles is a South Florida-based luxury candle company creating hand-poured fragrances inspired by the spirit, culture, and energy of Miami. Each candle is designed to evoke a sense of place, connection, and escape through scent while celebrating the lifestyle and vibrancy of South Florida.LEARN MORE305 Miami CandlesVic Garcia WorldGift of Life Marrow RegistryMEDIA CONTACTRobin Jacobs305 Miami Candles305miamicandles@gmail.com

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