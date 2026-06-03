Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Deploy Trial Teams for California Commercial Truck Accidents

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

As freight traffic surges on the I-5 and I-405 corridors, a family-owned trial firm steps up to protect motorists from corporate insurance defense tactics.

You need an aggressive trial firm that can match that corporate power from day one” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a national trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for victims of negligence, has announced a major expansion of its dedicated Commercial Vehicle and 18-Wheeler Accident Division across California. Operating from a statewide network of over 45 physical locations—including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento, and the Bay Area the firm is offering direct, in-house litigation to combat the aggressive defense tactics used by corporate shipping lines.The Logistics Crisis on California FreewaysCalifornia’s highways serve as the primary shipping veins for the nation, resulting in a severe escalation of commercial vehicle collisions. Crashes involving massive 18-wheelers, semi-trucks, and rapid "last-mile" corporate delivery vans require an immediate, highly sophisticated legal response that standard passenger car accident models cannot support."When a multi-ton commercial truck causes a catastrophic crash on a California freeway, the corporate owner’s insurance company dispatches a rapid-response team to the scene within hours," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Their sole job is to control the narrative, alter electronic data, and limit their financial exposure. A victim cannot protect their family by hiring a high-volume settlement mill. You need an aggressive trial firm that can match that corporate power from day one."The California Trend: Advertising Operations vs. Courtroom Trial LawyersAs legal advertising saturates California cities, Karns & Karns advises injury victims to carefully evaluate who will actually be standing next to them when a case gets difficult."California is flooded with billboard lawyers, but a billboard has never won a verdict inside a courtroom," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "Many of the largest advertising operations function purely as marketing engines. They collect a high volume of cases, look for the quickest, easiest settlement, or quietly pass the file to an outside firm when a trial becomes inevitable. At Karns & Karns, we handle our litigation in-house. Insurance carriers know exactly which attorneys actually step in front of a jury, and that courtroom readiness is what forces them to pay top dollar."Immediate Evidence Preservation and Federal Compliance AnalysisThe specialized commercial accident division at Karns & Karns moves instantly to secure critical evidence required to hold multi-billion dollar shipping operations accountable. The firm's investigators immediately file emergency demands to preserve:Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Data: Tracking driver hours to prove fatigue and federal hours-of-service violations.Commercial Vehicle "Black Box" Event Data Recorders: Proving speed, braking patterns, and mechanical failures at the moment of impact.Internal Corporate Maintenance Records: Uncovering negligent vehicle upkeep, brake failures, and improper cargo loading.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee, ensuring that families facing the massive financial and emotional strain of a catastrophic truck crash can secure elite legal representation without financial risk:Zero Upfront Costs: It costs nothing to retain the firm and launch an immediate corporate investigation.Firm Advances All Expenses: Karns & Karns pays 100% of the upfront costs for accident reconstruction, expert medical testimony, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: The firm only receives a legal fee if a financial recovery is successfully secured. If there is no recovery, the client owes nothing.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm manages complex motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking litigation, wrongful death, and institutional sexual abuse claims without ever functioning as a referral mill.Select California Office Locations:Los Angeles Headquarters: 1313 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017Plus over 40 additional locations statewide, including San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, and San Jose.General Inquiries:1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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