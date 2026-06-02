ONE STAGE. SEVEN GENRES. TWENTY YEARS. DESIFEST 2026 LINEUP REVEALED

Bollywood, Punjabi, Qawwali, Hip-Hop, Soca, Carnatic fusion, and Bhajan share one main stage at Sankofa Square on June 19-20 with free admission

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DESIFEST, Toronto’s longest-running South Asian music festival, announces its 20th anniversary celebration with a landmark two-day festival at Sankofa Square on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2026. The festival is free and open to the public. What began in 2007 as a grassroots platform for underrepresented South Asian artists has evolved into a globally recognized cultural institution, drawing more than 60,000 attendees and generating over 100M social and digital impressions in 2025 alone.

"DESIFEST began with a simple belief: South Asian artists should not have to look elsewhere for opportunity or recognition. Twenty years later, presenting back-to-back all-Canadian lineups is more than a milestone. It reflects the extraordinary depth of talent and community that exists here at home. For newcomers experiencing their culture celebrated on this scale for the first time, we hope DESIFEST feels welcoming, affirming, and familiar. Because it truly is." — Sathish Bala, CEO

TWO DAYS, ONE STAGE

Friday June 19 | 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Bollywood Remix

An electrifying evening of DJs, live bands, dancers, and genre-defying performers reinterpreting Bollywood and Punjabi music through hip-hop, afrobeats, EDM, amapiano, and soca influences. From nostalgic classics to bass-driven remixes and dynamic live instrumentation, Friday transforms Sankofa Square into an open-air celebration in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Friday lineup: DJ Bose, known for high-energy Bollywood club sets rooted in Toronto nightlife culture; Mrii, blending electronic textures with South Asian melodies; vocalist Sanchari Basu bringing contemporary Bengali and Hindi influences; SOL - The Band and The Band Destiny delivering live Bollywood and West Indian fusion; crowd-favourite dance crew Spreaddance; Colors featuring Ben Parag and Hasheel celebrating LGBTQ+ South Asian artistry and self-expression; devotional collective Bhajan Mantra leading Toronto’s first-ever Bhajan Jamming; and festival mainstays Desi Noize closing out the night with signature South Asian percussion and crossover energy.

Saturday June 20 | 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM | Bollywood Unplugged

Twelve hours of live music, dance, qawwali, classical fusion, family programming, and cultural celebration spanning generations and musical traditions.

Highlights include a one-hour qawwali performance by Shahid Ali Khan, a devoted student of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, bringing the emotional intensity, improvisation, and spiritual depth of traditional qawwali to the main stage. The festival concludes with Poojan Kohli, whose soulful Bollywood vocal performances and original compositions bring the 20th anniversary to an unforgettable close.

Saturday lineup: Toronto Jamming Culture (TJC), known for transforming public spaces into large-scale community singalongs; Her Voice Collective, spotlighting women-led South Asian musical storytelling; Shahid Ali Khan; genre-blending live act The Untold Genre; classical dance storytellers PratiBhaav Kathak; Carnatic and devotional vocalist Shradha Ganesh; Tamil jazz fusion artist RiniMusic performing with her full band from New York; dance powerhouse Spreaddance; iconic Punjabi-pop vocalist Rup Magon from JoSH; DJ APS with Bhangra Dance Team delivering a high-energy Punjabi celebration; Punjabi folk-fusion performers Mastaaney; Sahil K blending Bollywood vocals with Latin rhythms; soulful Bollywood vocalist Poojan Kohli closing the live performances; and Desi Noize.

The festival features a 100% Canadian lineup spanning seven genres: Bollywood, Punjabi, Qawwali, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soca, Carnatic fusion, and bhajan. These genres rarely share the same stage anywhere in North America.

PARTNERS AND SPONSORS

DESIFEST 2026 is presented by TD, continuing a partnership that has supported the festival since its earliest years. We are deeply grateful for TD’s longstanding commitment to this community and platform.

We are proud to welcome CBC Music as our Exclusive Broadcast Partner. CBC will be on site celebrating South Asian music. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for independent South Asian music in Canada, and we thank CBC for its support of this community. DESIFEST also welcomes back returning sponsors Schoolio and Amazon Music, and is pleased to welcome Sony Music Canada, OMNI, Trojan, Mary Brown's Chicken, Jameson, and Shanti Bhavan to the festival family this year.

FOOD, FAMILY, AND COMMUNITY

Both days feature food vendors representing cuisines from across the South Asian subcontinent, a dedicated kids zone with family programming on Saturday, cultural showcases, dance performances, and community activations. Admission remains free, as it has been for the past 20 years.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Desifest 2026 — 20th Anniversary Festival

When: Friday June 19 (5PM-11PM) and Saturday June 20 (11AM-11PM)

Where: Sankofa Square, Toronto (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square)

Admission: Free

Website: desifest.ca

Social: @desifest (IG, FB, TikTok)



ABOUT DESIFEST

Desifest is Toronto’s longest-running South Asian music festival, founded in 2007 by CEO Sathish Bala. The festival’s mission is to elevate South Asian artists and create meaningful platforms for cultural expression. Over the past 20 years, Desifest has supported more than 1,000 artists and continues to champion Canada as a global hub for South Asian creative excellence. Desifest is produced by UMA Foundation.

ABOUT UMA FOUNDATION

UMA Foundation is a Canadian non-profit arts and culture organization dedicated to supporting South Asian creative communities. Address: 181 Carlaw Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2S1.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sathish Bala, CEO

sbala@desifest.ca | 416-302-9321

desifest.ca

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