CertainTeed Integrity Roof System vs. Traditional Roofing Systems: What Saint Louis Homeowners Should Know

PACIFIC, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As homeowners across the Saint Louis area continue investing in long-term home protection, many are beginning to look beyond standard shingle replacements and focus on complete roofing systems designed for durability, ventilation, and weather resistance.

One roofing solution gaining attention is the CertainTeed Integrity Roof System, a multi-layer roofing approach designed to help improve overall roof performance compared to traditional roofing installations that may only replace shingles without addressing the entire roofing structure.

Gray Summit Roofing, a roofing company serving homeowners throughout the Saint Louis region, says more homeowners are asking questions about complete roofing systems as concerns about storm damage, ventilation issues, and long-term roof lifespan continue to grow.

“Many homeowners think a roof is just shingles,” said a representative from Gray Summit Roofing. “But a roofing system is made up of multiple components working together to help protect the home from moisture, heat, wind, and ventilation problems.”

Traditional roofing replacements often focus primarily on the visible shingles. However, complete roofing systems such as the CertainTeed Integrity Roof System are designed to include multiple protective layers that work together to improve long-term performance and weather resistance.

According to roofing professionals, a proper roofing system begins with a complete tear-off down to the roof decking to allow contractors to inspect for damaged wood and ensure the roof starts with a clean, solid foundation.

The system then incorporates several protective components designed to address different parts of the roofing structure:

• WinterGuard® ice and water shield installed along eaves, valleys, and roof penetrations to help protect vulnerable areas from water intrusion

• RoofRunner® synthetic underlayment installed across the remaining roof surface using button cap nails for added durability and moisture resistance

• SwiftStart® starter shingles installed along the eaves and rakes to help improve wind resistance and support wind warranties up to 160 mph

• CertainTeed asphalt shingles including Landmark®, Landmark Pro®, ClimateFlex®, NorthGate®, and luxury options such as Grand Manor®, Belmont®, Presidential Shake®, and Highland Slate®

• Ridge vent systems designed to provide approximately 20 square inches of net free ventilation area at the ridge to help improve attic airflow

• Shadow Ridge® ridge cap shingles designed to match the roof color while helping protect ridge areas from weather exposure

Roofing contractors note that one of the biggest differences between a complete roofing system and a traditional installation is how the components are engineered to work together as a unified system rather than as separate materials.

Saint Louis homeowners frequently deal with severe weather conditions including:

• High winds

• Heavy rain

• Hail damage

• Humidity

• Rapid temperature changes

These conditions can place additional stress on roofing materials over time, making ventilation, waterproofing, and proper installation increasingly important.

Industry professionals also say attic ventilation continues to be one of the most overlooked aspects of roofing performance. Poor ventilation may contribute to heat buildup, trapped moisture, and reduced shingle lifespan.

Due to Gray Summit Roofing’s status as a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ Pro Contractor, the company says qualifying roofing systems may also include CertainTeed SureStart™ Plus coverage, which can provide a 50-year non-prorated material and labor warranty along with a 15-year workmanship guarantee on approved installations.

Gray Summit Roofing says homeowners are becoming more educated about roofing systems and are increasingly asking about product warranties, ventilation upgrades, and long-term material performance before moving forward with roof replacements.

Industry professionals recommend homeowners compare:

• Roofing system warranties

• Ventilation design

• Underlayment protection

• Ice and water shield coverage

• Manufacturer-certified installation practices

As roofing technology continues evolving, more Saint Louis homeowners appear to be prioritizing complete roofing systems designed for long-term performance rather than basic shingle-only replacements.

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