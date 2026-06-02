Life After Football: Former U Miami Star Ahmmon Richards Finds His Dream Team with College HUNKS

Ahmmon Richards stands in front of a College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving truck From left, Mike Murphy, Bubba Bolden and Omar Soliman pose after signing one of the first NIL partnerships for College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving College HUNKS Logo

With the North Miami expansion, College HUNKS Miami will increase service capacity and expand community engagement initiatives across Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former University of Miami standout wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is finding his “dream team” off the field, joining entrepreneur Omar Soliman and business leader Mike Murphy as co-owners of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, in an expansion that brings the franchise’s territory to North Miami.

The move marks the next chapter for Richards, whose promising football career with the Miami Hurricanes was cut short in 2018 due to a neck injury. Once known for his record-setting freshman season in Coral Gables, Richards is now building a new legacy off the field.

“Life after football has been about growth, discipline, and building something bigger than myself,” Richards said. “What we’re doing with College HUNKS is very similar to football. You need a system, a team, and a commitment to execution every single day.”

Richards, Soliman, and Murphy have rapidly scaled their South Florida operation into one of the brand’s standout franchise markets. The North Miami expansion reflects rising demand and continued momentum for College HUNKS hauling, moving, and junk removal services across the region.

Murphy, owner of Murphy Auto Group and a minority owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, brings extensive business leadership and operational experience to the partnership, further strengthening the group’s growth strategy in South Florida.

Soliman, who co-founded College HUNKS with longtime partner Nick Friedman, said the expansion represents the brand’s broader mission of creating entrepreneurial opportunity through service-based business.

“We started this company out of a college idea and a single van, and now we’re building platforms for people like Ahmmon to become leaders in their communities,” Soliman said. “North Miami is a natural next step for us.”

Since transitioning from athletics, Richards has embraced his role as co-owner and operator, focusing on team leadership, operations, and brand development. He has also played a role in mentoring local high school and collegiate football players, signing nearly 100 NIL deals.

With the North Miami expansion, College HUNKS Miami will continue hiring locally, increasing service capacity, and expanding community engagement initiatives across Miami-Dade County.

For more information, visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/miami/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

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