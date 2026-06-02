Special Audit Details Investigation into Former Nelsonville Clerk

COLUMBUS — A special audit released Tuesday details the investigation into a former Nelsonville clerk who was convicted in the theft of city funds.

Jessica Mount pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of theft in office and misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation and dereliction of duty and was ordered to pay $11,306 in restitution and audit costs, following a hearing in Athens County Common Pleas Court in December 2025.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint in April 2023 alleging the potential theft of city funds by Mount, who served as clerk for the Nelsonville Police Department and Mayor’s Court from November 2021 through December 2022.

SIU identified receipts issued for 33 cash payments received through the Nelsonville Mayor’s Court that were not deposited into a city bank account during her employment.

Mount was indicted in June 2025. After pleading guilty, she was sentenced to five years of community control and is barred from serving in public office.

Tuesday’s special audit report included a finding for recovery of $11,306, the same total included in Mount’s restitution order. She has paid $750 of that total to date, leaving a remaining balance of $10,556.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 164 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov